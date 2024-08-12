Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills 2, Abducts 7 in Borno

12 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Two people were killed and seven passengers abducted in separate attacks suspected to be carried out by Boko Haram terrorists along the Maiduguri/Gamboru Ngala Road on Saturday.

Daily Trust had reported that insurgents had targeted military checkpoints on the highway and set ablaze commercial vehicles worth hundreds of millions of naira along the same road.

These attacks have led to significant losses for traders and commercial vehicle owners, as the insurgents frequently loot goods from vehicles travelling along the route.

Ali Abubakar, a commercial driver, described how the deteriorating condition of the road had exacerbated the situation, making it easier for the insurgents to ambush vehicles.

He recounted an attack last Thursday between Mafa and Dikwa Road where two people were killed and their vehicles burnt after being looted.

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Mafa confirmed that seven people, including the driver of a Desert Land Rover, were abducted by insurgents on Friday between Ajiri and Dikwa.

He said their whereabouts remained unknown, but efforts were ongoing to rescue them. Attempts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Kenneth Daso, for comment, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.