Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills 2, Abducts 7 in Borno

Two people were killed and seven passengers abducted in separate attacks suspected to be carried out by Boko Haram terrorists along the Maiduguri/Gamboru Ngala Road on Saturday.

Daily Trust had reported that insurgents had targeted military checkpoints on the highway and set ablaze commercial vehicles worth hundreds of millions of naira along the same road.

These attacks have led to significant losses for traders and commercial vehicle owners, as the insurgents frequently loot goods from vehicles travelling along the route.

Ali Abubakar, a commercial driver, described how the deteriorating condition of the road had exacerbated the situation, making it easier for the insurgents to ambush vehicles.

He recounted an attack last Thursday between Mafa and Dikwa Road where two people were killed and their vehicles burnt after being looted.

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Mafa confirmed that seven people, including the driver of a Desert Land Rover, were abducted by insurgents on Friday between Ajiri and Dikwa.

He said their whereabouts remained unknown, but efforts were ongoing to rescue them. Attempts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Kenneth Daso, for comment, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.