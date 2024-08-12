Nigeria: There's Nothing to Show Tinubu Is Prepared to Solve Nigeria's Problems - Atiku

12 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said if by now, the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration hasn't realised the enormity of the sufferings of Nigerians it means it wasn't ready for governance from the start.

Atiku who spoke through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe , explained that it was disappointing that the administration had to wait for Nigerians to take to the streets to draw its attention to what has become the desperate times we've been forced to live in.

He said, "There were certainly challenges before now, that's why you were given the mandate. We know so many things were done wrong under Buhari.

"The economy went into recession twice under the last APC administration because it knows nothing about economics, nopotism , corruption were at a high.

"Whatever Buhari did wrong we are seeing a higher dimension under Tinubu. What we are worness today is Buhari pro-max. Divisions under Buhari have become craters under this government.

"How can the cost of basic food items come down when farmers can still no go back to their farms due to insecurity?

"Look at all the drama over the Dangote Refinery, this is one refinery that the last administration inspite of its failings invested $20bn tax payers money in.

We had thought by now our domestic needs will be met and exports will generate the much needed foreign exchange for our development but here we are asking questions.

"What is going on? Did this administration enter into any partnership with foreign interests to ruin this investment?

"Sadly, there is nothing in the horizon to show that this government is ready to solve our nation's problems. "

