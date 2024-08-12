Nigeria: 8 Nigerians Who Won Medals in Paris for Other Countries

Ngeria failed in Paris but the country's name was associated with some success stories at this year's Olympic Games

WhileTeamNigeria returned home empty-handed from the Paris 2024 Olympics, athletes of Nigerian origin made their mark on the global stage, winning four medals for their adopted countries.

The medal tally of these Diaspora athletes is almost at par with the country's best-ever outing at the Olympic Games when Nigeria won two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. Though the outing in Paris marks the eighth time Nigeria will finish the Olympic Games without a medal, but it is the worst ever, given the number of athletes (88) and sports (12) the country participated in at the Paris Games.

Here are the athletes of Nigerian origin who won medals at the Paris Olympic Games.

1.Yemisi Ogunleye: Germany's Golden Girl

Yemisi Ogunleye, born in Germany to a Nigerian father from Omuo- Ekiti in Ekiti State, made history by winning gold in the shot put for Germany.

2. Salwa Eid Naser: Bahrain's Silver Sensation

Salwa Eid Naser, born Ebelechukwu Antoinette Agbapuonwu in Nigeria, started out fully in her country of birth. She even competed and won at the Nigerian Youth Games where her potential was undeniable. She switched allegiance to Bahrain in 2014 and converted to Islam, adopting her new name.

3. Annette Echikunwoke

America's Hammer Throw Hero Echikunwoke was born and raised in Pickerington, Ohio by Nigerian parents. She was set to represent Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but was ruled ineligible.

After the Tokyo experience, Echikunwoke switched allegiance back to the United States. She competed for America and won silver in the hammer throw at the Paris Olympic Games.

4. Samu Omorodion: Spain's Golden Footballer

Born in Melilla, a Spanish enclave to Nigerian parents, Omorodion moved to Seville at a young age where he was raised.

Omorodion, eligible to play for Nigeria, helped Spain win gold in the men's football event.

5. Michael Olise:

Olise was part of the French team that won silver in men's football. Olise was born in England to a Ni- gerian father and a French-Algerian mother.

6. Bartholomew Chinenyeze: France

Gold in in men's Volleyball

7. Femi Bam Adebayo:USA

Gold in men's Basketball

8. Victoria Ohuruogu:Britain

She won 4 X 400m bronze medal.