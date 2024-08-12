Liberia: MOE Begins Profiling Volunteer Teachers and Staff Today.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is launching a nationwide profiling of volunteer teachers and staff today, Monday, August 12, 2024, to enhance the quality of education in public schools.

The profiling exercise seeks to verify that all educators are properly credentialed and possess the necessary skills and abilities to deliver effective instruction and education services across the country.

Over the period, local media reports have highlighted issues with unqualified teachers in public schools, citing challenges such as difficulties in reaching remote areas.

Additionally, some volunteer teachers across Liberia have complained about not being included on the government payroll despite years of service.

Volunteer teachers in Liberia face several challenges, including the lack of resources, inadequate compensation, poor infrastructure, high student-to-teacher ratios, and limited training.

These factors contribute to a challenging work environment, and many volunteer teachers are not paid, exacerbating the daily difficulties they encounter in their assignments.

However, the MoE states that the process aims to gather information on the total number of volunteer teachers and staff in the Liberia public school system.

This exercise will differentiate between volunteer teachers who have been working in the country and those on the government payroll.

Meanwhile, Phase II of the initiative will focus on skill assessments and will follow the profiling exercise. A detailed schedule will be released to the public soon.