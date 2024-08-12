Liberia: Jetty Feeds Over 1500 Kids.

Margibi — Indian businessman and philanthropist Upjit Singh Schedeva, alias Jetty, has distributed cooked food to about 1,500 children residing in camps of Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) and one of its surrounding towns through the Jetty Rubber LLC in Margibi County.

The beneficiaries also included old folks, young men, and women. Children also came from other villages to benefit from the hot meal distribution, which has become Mr. Jeety's practice in feeding community residents, including inmates at the Monrovia Prison Center.

The exercise took place here on Sunday, August 11, 2024, in seven of SRC's camps and Baypolue Town, a central point of the towns and villages around the plantation.

A team comprised of Jetty Rubber LLC and Jetty Food LLC was accompanied by Mr. Moses Darmoi of MOABEL Enterprise Inc. and the SRC camp leaders.

Speaking during the distribution, Mr. Jetty's special assistant, commonly known as 'Liberian Papay,' said his boss sent him to connect with children in and around the plantation.

He added that the beneficiaries are in the neighborhood of Jetty Rubber LLC, and they have recently realized that things are tough on the plantation, so Mr. Jetty decided to prepare hot meals for about 1,500 children.

He noted that serving humanity is a service to God, something Mr. Jetty is fond of and strongly believes. 'Liberian Papay' said that for the past eight years in Monrovia, Mr. Jetty has been feeding about 1000 people daily and 200 people in Weala, Margibi County, for two years.

He assured the residents that, by God's grace, the feeding would continue on the plantation every Sunday, and nearby villages would benefit.

Making a remark, Mr. Moses Darmoi, who appreciated Mr. Jetty, described the businessman as someone who is noted for doing good for people.

According to him, the feeding has taken place in Weala and other places, so the team extended to Salala Rubber Plantation and the surrounding villages. Editing by Jonathan Browne