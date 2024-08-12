Liberia: The Family Demands Body of Deceased Relative.

Monrovia — Grieving family members of the late Austine Yarkpawolo Freeman (46) are demanding the Government of Liberia (GoL) release the corpse of their fallen relative.

The family members have alleged that Mr. Freeman died nearly four months ago, but his body has not been seen.

The family alleged that Freeman died from police brutality behind the ONACE International Christian School 72nd Community.

Grieving mother

According to family sources, since the death of the late Freeman, they have not seen his remains.

Hawa Boima, a sister of the deceased, alleged that an autopsy had been done on the remains of their deceased relative without the family's consent.

She also claimed that the autopsy was done in the family's absence.

She told the NewDawn newspaper that the alleged autopsy took place at the Maureen E. Capehart Funeral home in Caldwell Community without the acknowledgment of any relative.

She explained that since the death of her brother, there hasn't been any proper investigation. She alleged that Montserrado County District #5 Representative Priscilla Abram Cooper took up the initiative to intervene on behalf of the family.

According to Hawa, Rep. Cooper promised to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

But she alleged that the lawmaker did not keep her word, accusing her of declining the family's calls.

"We do not know where our brother's body is. Whether it has been decayed, buried, or thrown into the sea. As it stands, we don't know. All we hear is they say, and they say," Hawa lamented.

Madam Boima further narrated that she was once told that Freeman's body was allegedly transferred from the John F. Kennedy Medical Morgue to Capehart Funeral Home.

Madam Boima told this paper that a man identified as William A. Dennis, alias Mr. Bone, who has been the mediator between the family and the government, had allegedly informed the family that the autopsy result pointed to Tuberculosis (TB) as the cause of death.

The mother of the deceased, Fatu Boima, pleaded with the government to release her son's body.

She told the NewDawn newspaper that since her son's death, there have been sleepless nights for her.

She accused Montserrado County District #5 Representative Priscilla Cooper of showing leniency in the fight for justice on behalf of the family.

"All I'm begging is to get my son's body. Since he died, I haven't seen him, and since the woman told me she was going to fight my case, but now I see nothing," she lamented.

For her part, Montserrado County District Priscilla Cooper shifted the blame on the bereaved family for refusing the autopsy.

"When the police ... informed me that an autopsy was ready, I informed the family, and they refused. Since that boy died, I have been ensuring that justice is served to the family," Rep. Cooper explained.

Also speaking, Mr. William A. Dennis distanced himself from representing the bereaved family during the autopsy.

He indicated that he only went there to witness the process on behalf of the office of the Representative at the funeral home.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police disrobed four of its officers for their alleged involvement in the homicide incident.