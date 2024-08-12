Liberian Gospel Artist Unveils U.S.$1.2m Health Facility in Margibi.

Monrovia — Liberian gospel musician Charles Sleyon has unveiled a US$1.2 million health facility in Morris Farm, Lower Margibi County.

The project is 75% complete and will be dedicated to the people of Liberia in about 100 days.

Speaking to a team of reporters over the weekend in Margibi County, Sleyon said the hospital named "Ma Juah Memorial Hospital" started two years ago after the need to build a facility that would serve the people of Liberia.

The Servant of the People, as he would love to be called, said he has been working and living in America for over a decade.

He narrated that he decided with his family to build a state-of-the-art health facility that will serve not only the people of Liberia but one that will serve with difference. After buying the to build his dream house, Sleyon said he saw how a pregnant woman lost her life trying to get to a health facility, and it broke his heart. That tragedy led him to consider building a hospital instead.

"I'm a born Liberian, raised here, but fortunate to live and work in America. But still, my heart for Liberia beats faster, wish is why instead of building a dream house, my family and I agreed to build a health facility," Sleyon explained.

He disclosed that the project value is over 1.2M dollars, and the land has been massively developed.

Sleyon vowed to deliver to the Liberian people and make a difference. He said he doesn't want to compete with others, but he wants to see and rectify the minor errors that occur every day in health delivery to the Liberian people.

He further explained that the facility will offer 24-hour services, emergency services, patient-centered care, pharmacy services, and specialized surgical services with exclusive emphasis on women and children.

"This is a 75-bedroom hospital, and we intend to do [the] majority of the services offered at medical facilities, which will include surgery, delivery, emergency, patient-centered care with premier care on women and children because they suffered a lot from poor delivery of health services," he indicated.

Sleyon also told reporters that the Ma Juah Hospital, when dedicated in December, will offer 90% employment to Liberians with the opportunity for foreign doctors from the USA to practice.

Also speaking, the District Commissioner of the township, Abraham Garway, thanked Mr. Sleyon for coming to the people's aid because there is a lack of medical facilities.

He said the medical facility would bring relief to the people. Commissioner Garway called on people of that community to take the facility as their own.