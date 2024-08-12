Liberia: MOE Launches School Dropout Reduction Campaign

12 August 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched a nationwide campaign to reduce the rate of school dropout and increase student enrolment.

This initiative is part of Pillar 3 of the government's Agriculture, Rule of Law, Road, Education, Sanitation and Tourism (ARREST) Agenda, which focuses on human capacity building.

The goal is to increase primary school enrolment by 30% and reduce school dropouts by 40%.

According to the MoE's 2023-2024 academic year statistics, counties such as Gbarpolu, Bomi, Grand Bassa, River Cess, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, and Sinoe have been identified as having low enrolment rates.

Therefore, the Ministry aims to lower dropout rates in these counties to 15% through strategic efforts to boost enrolment and retention.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai officially launched the campaign on Saturday, August 9, 2024, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

During the launch, President Boakai urged Liberian parents to prioritize their children's education to better equip them for future challenges.

He emphasized the need to address families' economic challenges and improve Liberia's overall educational system.

Under the theme "Back to My Classroom," the initiative will become an annual event with plans to extend across all fifteen counties in the future.

The campaign begins today, August 12, 2024, focusing initially on the seven identified counties.

Additionally, the Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, has expressed gratitude to donors, including UNICEF and the World Bank, for their support.

She highlighted that their contributions will help tackle the critical issue of dropout rates.

Also, Representatives from the Liberian Senate, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bridge Liberia, and Crusader for Peace praised the MoE and its partners for their efforts.

Meanwhile, officials from various institutions, including the Ministry of Gender, Liberia National Police, World Bank, UNICEF, civil society organizations, the National Principals Association, and the National Teachers Association, attended the launch event.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.