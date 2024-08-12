Monrovia — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched a nationwide campaign to reduce the rate of school dropout and increase student enrolment.

This initiative is part of Pillar 3 of the government's Agriculture, Rule of Law, Road, Education, Sanitation and Tourism (ARREST) Agenda, which focuses on human capacity building.

The goal is to increase primary school enrolment by 30% and reduce school dropouts by 40%.

According to the MoE's 2023-2024 academic year statistics, counties such as Gbarpolu, Bomi, Grand Bassa, River Cess, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, and Sinoe have been identified as having low enrolment rates.

Therefore, the Ministry aims to lower dropout rates in these counties to 15% through strategic efforts to boost enrolment and retention.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai officially launched the campaign on Saturday, August 9, 2024, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

During the launch, President Boakai urged Liberian parents to prioritize their children's education to better equip them for future challenges.

He emphasized the need to address families' economic challenges and improve Liberia's overall educational system.

Under the theme "Back to My Classroom," the initiative will become an annual event with plans to extend across all fifteen counties in the future.

The campaign begins today, August 12, 2024, focusing initially on the seven identified counties.

Additionally, the Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, has expressed gratitude to donors, including UNICEF and the World Bank, for their support.

She highlighted that their contributions will help tackle the critical issue of dropout rates.

Also, Representatives from the Liberian Senate, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bridge Liberia, and Crusader for Peace praised the MoE and its partners for their efforts.

Meanwhile, officials from various institutions, including the Ministry of Gender, Liberia National Police, World Bank, UNICEF, civil society organizations, the National Principals Association, and the National Teachers Association, attended the launch event.