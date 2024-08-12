Liberia: Boakai Inducts New Council of Chiefs

Despite a reported bare threat against the government, the seemingly all-powerful Chief Zanzan Karwor's reign as head of the traditional people across the country is now history, as a new corps of officers has been given the mantle of authority to steer the affairs of all the National Council of Chiefs (formerly the National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders).

Delegates from the 15 counties at a convention, organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) on Friday, August 9, elected Chief Arthur W. Dowah, Paramount Chief of Boinsen Chiefdom in Bong County, as the new Chairman of the council. Chief Dowah emerged victorious in a three-way contest, defeating Chiefs Bob Koffi Zah and Nelson Neow from Rivercess and Maryland counties, respectively.

Other officials elected to the council's leadership include Chief Ballah Gbotolo of Lofa County as Vice Chairman for Culture and Traditional Affairs and Chief Rhoda Garmue of Grand Gedeh County as Vice Chairperson for Peace Building and Reconciliation.

Prior to the election, Chief Karwor reportedly threatened to sue the government for undermining his authority as head of the traditional population, seeing the efforts of the MIA as a witch-hunt against him.

But despite Karwor's reported threat, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai wasted no time in commissioning the newly elected council leadership, stressing the importance of preserving Liberia's cultural heritage and traditions.

The induction ceremony, held on August 10, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, marked a significant moment in the country's ongoing efforts to decentralize governance.

Chief Dowah's election on August 9, 2024, by the 15-member National Council of Chiefs, aligns with the Local Government Act (LGA) of 2018, which mandates a two-year term for the council's leadership. The LGA replaced the National Traditional Council, previously led by Chief Karwor, with the National Council of Chiefs.

In his remarks, President Boakai emphasized the critical role of the National Council of Chiefs in upholding Liberia's cultural and traditional values.

"To elevate Liberia on the global stage, we must place leaders who deeply respect our culture and traditions in key positions," he said. The President acknowledged the erosion of cultural practices over the years and urged the new leadership to work diligently to restore and honor Liberia's rich heritage.

President Boakai also addressed the broader context of decentralization, highlighting the need for local governance to play a more prominent role in the country's development.

"For too long, everything has been centered in Monrovia. We must decentralize to ensure that all regions of Liberia feel the presence of government," he stated.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to the ARREST Agenda, which aims to build infrastructure and promote development across the country, noting that this could only be achieved with the active participation of local authorities.

Chief Dowah, in his inaugural speech, vowed to protect and renew Liberia's cultural identity. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the nation's traditions, which he said had been "disrespected and neglected" over time. "If Liberia is to be recognized as a powerful nation in Africa, its culture must be upheld and respected by all," Chief Dowah declared.

He also pledged to collaborate closely with the government to fully implement the Local Government Act of 2018, marking a significant step toward decentralization.

Dowah and his team are expected to bring their expertise and dedication to their new roles, working to preserve traditional values and promote unity across Liberia.

Minister of Internal Affairs F. Sakila Nyumalin, Sr., who also spoke at the event, lauded the President for his unwavering commitment to decentralization.

He outlined the progress made in implementing the Local Government Act, including the establishment of local government structures and the finalization of regulations for fiscal decentralization.

Nyumalin underscored the importance of the chiefs in maintaining peace, fostering reconciliation, and supporting sustainable development at the grassroots level.

In another development, the Superintendent Council of the 15 Counties also elected Ma Kou Meapeh Gono as the Chairperson for all superintendents. Gono, who hails from Nimba County, will serve in this prestigious role for the next three years.

Alongside Gono, other key leaders have been selected to steer the affairs of the Mayors' Association of Liberia, with a strong emphasis on gender balance.

J. Foday Kiatamba was elected as the National Vice Chairman for Administration, while Mike Swengbe will serve as the National Vice Chairperson for Operation. Whroway Bryant has been appointed as the Secretary-General, with Sam K. Linnah as the Financial Secretary and Victoria W. Duncan as the Treasurer. Miatta E. Dorley has taken on the role of Chaplain, providing spiritual guidance to the association.

The newly elected leaders of the Mayors' Association of Liberia include Gallah K. Varpilah as the Chairperson, Retha Kai Massaquoi as the Co. Chairperson, and Thomas Bai Massaquoi as the Secretary. George B. Gaybueh will serve as the Financial Secretary, Pandora C.W. Zayzay as the Treasurer, and Gbranwoe E. Seywoe as the Chaplain General.

These leaders are poised to spearhead the activities of the association for the first term of their two-year mandate, working together to bring positive change and progress to their respective cities and counties.