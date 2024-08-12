Ghana: Top Six Celebrities Who Have Publicly Endorsed Political Parties

While some celebrities pledged allegiance to the party in hopes of launching their own political careers, others did so because they genuinely identified with the beneficial policies aimed at revitalizing the creative industry, as outlined in the party's manifesto.

In Africa, particularly Ghana, famous public figures and celebrities have somewhat avoided the glare of the political spotlight, keeping their political inclinations from being illuminated to the general public in the past.

They skillfully tip-toed around political discourse, expertly sharing unbiased opinions that allowed them to maintain a neutral stance, avoiding castigation and marginalization from both supporters and their respective industries within the creative space.

However, the narrative has changed in recent times. Some confident and poised celebrities have defied the tradition of keeping political ties private, openly declaring their affiliations and refusing to hide in the shadows.

While some celebrities pledged allegiance to the party in hopes of launching their own political careers, others did so because they genuinely identified with the beneficial policies aimed at revitalizing the creative industry, as outlined in the party's manifesto.

Below are some names of celebrities in Ghana who have openly endorsed political parties.

Nacee

The gospel musician who is known for creating exceptional campaign songs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of elections, is a vocal advocate of the party.

He was present and performed at the unveiling of Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of former President John Mahama ahead of the 2024 December elections. Nacee once revealed that his support for the NDC was met with disdain from other singers in the gospel fraternity, who have refused to collaborate with him.

Prince David Osei

The controversial actor, known for sharing provocative opinions in support of the National Patriotic Party's ideologies, has openly declared his support for the NPP on social media numerous times.

Amidst several backlashes and hate messages aimed at him for his ties with the NPP, Prince David Osei who is a part of the party's sub-committee on tourism, arts and culture, continues to campaign for the party. Recently, he declared his ambition to become the President of Ghana one day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Samini

Releasing "Kpoyaka" in 2020 as a campaign song for President Nana Akufo-Addo and "No Pressure" for the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2024, dancehall veteran Samini has openly aligned himself with the NPP.

The "My Own" hitmaker threw his support behind the party following the introduction of their free education policy, regularly performing at campaign rallies to energize and encourage supporters to vote the NPP into power.

Kofi Okyere Darko

Fashion designer and renowned broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as K.O.D, has publicly endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Previously a supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), K.O.D announced in 2023 that he would switch his allegiance to the NDC, citing the NPP's unfulfilled promises.

He attended the NDC's campaign launch in Tamale on July 27, 2024, and urged Ghanaians to vote against the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Rex Omar

Highlife musician and current President of GHAMRO, Rex Omar, is a staunch NDC supporter and serves on the party's manifesto committee for the culture and creative industry. He has proudly declared himself a card-carrying member of the NDC since 1992.

Agya Koo

Veteran actor and comedian Agya Koo is a long-standing supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), being one of the earliest affiliates from the film industry. He has consistently rallied behind party officials, whether presidential or parliamentary candidates, actively participating in vibrant campaigns to promote the NPP's agenda.