Liberia: LRA Hooks SYBC in Illegal Eggs Importation

-- Two falsely declared containers seized

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has hooked Saah Young Business Center (SYBC), located at UN Drive, Water Side Market in Monrovia, in a dubious scheme at the Freeport of Monrovia--where the company was found to have imported two containers of eggs falsely declared as yellow onions.

The containers were supposed to carry onions according to the shipping line manifest, but instead, they contained eggs stored in refrigerated containers. The LRA seized the two containers after discovering the discrepancy in the declaration made by Saah Young Business Center.

According to the shipping line manifest, Saah Young had an Import Permit Declarations (IPD) for onions but the company imported eggs on the same IPD.

"Eggs net weight 29,000kg per container humidity 75%. Cargo is stored in a refrigerated container set at the shipper's requested carrying temperature of 4 degrees Celsius." The manifest indicates.

According to the documents presented to the LRA, Saah Young Business Center indicated that the two containers were bringing 17,400 bags of 35/50 (10kg bags) yellow onions and 2,900 bags of 60/80 (10kg bags) yellow onions.

Following a thorough check of the two containers by the Liberia Revenue Authority, LRA, it was discovered that the two containers were carrying eggs instead.

"Eggs net weight 29,000 kgs per container, humidity 75%, cargo is stored in a refrigerated container set at the shipper's requested carrying temperature of 4 degrees Celsius," the discovery report from the LRA reveals.

The two containers have been seized by the LRA based on the false declaration made by Saah Young Business Center.