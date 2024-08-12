Liberia: AB Kromah Cleared of Wrongdoing

12 August 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Several sources privied to the investigation conducted by an investigative committee to probe between suspended Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Director Col. Abraham Kromah and his two deputies said Col. Kromah has been vindicated, and only waiting for his reinstatement by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

President Boakai sometimes ago suspended Col. Kromah, Mr. Gbawou Kowou, deputy director general for administration, and Mr. Hassan Fadiga, deputy director general for operations, following infighting among the three officials.

President Boakai, owing to the severity, constituted an investigative committee charged with the responsibility to find out circumstances that led to the unfortunate situation that brought to the national entity to public ridicule.

Some of the investigative committee members on condition of anonymity told this paper over the week end that the investigation has cleared Mr. Kromah of any wrong doing.

"The investigation was carried out by professionals. The president asked the committee to bring out the truth of the matter. At last, it was established that Col. Kromah's two deputies disrespected him and acted unprofessional," one source said.

"It was a total disrespect to their superior officer. The act that established the LDEA gives enormous rights to the boss to carry out series of functions. We established that the two men failed to report and inform the boss of what they were doing."

"And once in the security, there is some level of gap and breakdown in communication, then there is distrust and misinformation going around. In this case, the two deputies failed to follow the rules.

"We have completed our work and it is left with the president to take a decision. But from all indication, Col. Kromah is clear and he was not the problem. The problems were orchestrated mainly by the two deputies," the source further said.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.