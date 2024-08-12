Liberia: AB Kromah Cleared of Wrongdoing

Several sources privied to the investigation conducted by an investigative committee to probe between suspended Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Director Col. Abraham Kromah and his two deputies said Col. Kromah has been vindicated, and only waiting for his reinstatement by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

President Boakai sometimes ago suspended Col. Kromah, Mr. Gbawou Kowou, deputy director general for administration, and Mr. Hassan Fadiga, deputy director general for operations, following infighting among the three officials.

President Boakai, owing to the severity, constituted an investigative committee charged with the responsibility to find out circumstances that led to the unfortunate situation that brought to the national entity to public ridicule.

Some of the investigative committee members on condition of anonymity told this paper over the week end that the investigation has cleared Mr. Kromah of any wrong doing.

"The investigation was carried out by professionals. The president asked the committee to bring out the truth of the matter. At last, it was established that Col. Kromah's two deputies disrespected him and acted unprofessional," one source said.

"It was a total disrespect to their superior officer. The act that established the LDEA gives enormous rights to the boss to carry out series of functions. We established that the two men failed to report and inform the boss of what they were doing."

"And once in the security, there is some level of gap and breakdown in communication, then there is distrust and misinformation going around. In this case, the two deputies failed to follow the rules.

"We have completed our work and it is left with the president to take a decision. But from all indication, Col. Kromah is clear and he was not the problem. The problems were orchestrated mainly by the two deputies," the source further said.