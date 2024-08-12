Nigeria: Explosion Rocks Rivers App Secretariat

Explosion has rocked the Secretariat of the Action People's Party in Rivers State.

The development happened on the state office of the party located along the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, on the early hours of Monday.

It is was gathered it was a detonated dynamite that went off and that that heavy sound was heard around 1am.

Although, those who carried out the act have not been identified at press time, but the development may not be unconnected with the leadership crisis in the state.

It was learned that some bandits believed to be political thugs detonated the substance believed to be a dynamite into the building housing the secretariat and that the accompanying explosion shattered the windows and doors, as well destroying other property of the party.

The explosion also damaged the ceiling and fittings in the building leaving the leadership and members of the party in panic.

This was coming amidst speculations that the Governor State, Siminialayi Fubara, has concluded plans to move with his supporters to the APP following the alleged hijack of the People's Democratic Party in the state by his predecessor and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

A member of the party who gave his name simply as Chimene said: "Yes, I'm a member of the APP. I was informed of the attack about 3am today.

"This is politically motivated and there is no two ways about it. They know that the APP is a fast growing political party in the state. We call on the police to investigate this and arrest the culprits. "