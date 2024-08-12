Nigeria: How Paul Teamed Up With Jude, Marginalised, Humiliated Me - Peter P-Square Breaks Silence

"I blame myself for not responding to your tweet in April 2015, claiming that you wrote and sang all of P-SQUARE's songs. As advised by family and friends, I didn't respond to these false claims for the sake of peace, and now I am paying dearly for it."

The lingering feud between Nigerian singing twin sensation Peter and Paul Okoye, known as P-Square, appears not to be ending anytime soon.

Over a week ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Paul, better known as Rudeboy, confirmed that the much-loved Psquare, who started their musical career in 1999 and dominated the African music industry for over a decade, was no more.

In an infamous no-holds-barred interview with City FM, Rudeboy said his brother, Mr P (Peter), petitioned the EFCC to arrest him on multiple charges, including diverting P-Square's money and unexplained wealth.

The 42-year-old singer revealed that their problems started in 2014 when they released the song 'Ejeajo' featuring T.I, a famous American rapper. Rudeboy explained that their initial separation was caused by the public's misconception about who primarily sings their songs.

The viral interview once more pitted fans of both brothers against each other, leading to fan wars and intense rivalry.

In an open letter to his brother, Paul, Peter broke his silence on Monday morning.

There, he revealed some of the incidents that led to the end of the Psquare and how his twin allegedly conspired with their older brother and former manager, Jude, to discredit his efforts and portray him negatively in public.

His statement is presented below.

No competition

As I have told you several times, I am not competing with you or anybody else. However, seeing you grant countless interviews where you constantly discredit my efforts in the group we both created and built together speaks volumes.

In your recent interviews, you claimed that you wrote and sang 99% of all P-SQUARE songs and discredited me by saying that our song with TI, "EjeaJo," which I wrote, was a failure. You even used YouTube views to discredit me again.

You never acknowledged the other songs like "Get-Squared," "Bizzy Body," "Personally," "Roll It," "Temptation," "Alingo," "More than a Friend," "Shekini," "Say Your Love," "Gimme Dat," "Senorita," "IGBEdu," and a few others. Were these songs also considered failures?

Every time I have spoken in interviews about P-SQUARE, I have always used "we" and "us" because I saw us as a team. But whenever you speak, it's always "I" and "me," even when I'm standing right beside you. It's as if I never existed.

Laughing stock

My brother, neither of us is the most talented artist in the world, but you fail to understand that God gave us this talent and even granted us another chance to excel after our last breakup. Instead, you chose to turn the most awarded and decorated music group in Africa into a laughing stock again.

You need to clearly understand that the fans didn't fall in love with P-SQUARE because of who sang or danced the most. What made us special was the magic that came from our combined effort - us two! P-SQUARE was a force, and the fans fell in love with P-SQUARE because of our uniqueness and unity. We both have talent, no doubt, and I have often praised you in our interviews for your songwriting ability. I have also praised anyone who has ever written a song for us or even for me as Mr P., But instead of showing gratitude for my kind words, you seem to find satisfaction in rubbing it in my face, forgetting that it is by God's grace that we have come this far.

Regrets

Rather than joining forces with me to reclaim our number 1 spot in the music industry, you chose to team up with Jude to claim the number 1 spot in the P-SQUARE group, always looking for opportunities to marginalise and humiliate me.

You always claim to be P-SQUARE's songwriter, composer, producer, singer, and backup vocalist. In fact, you are everything, including P-SQUARE's video director, band, promoter, manager, and even the choreographer. You are the Author and Finisher of P-SQUARE! I dash you 100% of everything instead of the 99% you claim.

I blame myself for not responding to your tweet in April 2015, claiming that you wrote and sang all of P-SQUARE's songs. As advised by family and friends, I didn't respond to these false claims for the sake of peace, and now I am paying dearly for it.

So, my brother, let me ask: Is Rudeboy or Mr P bigger and more successful than P-SQUARE today? Are we individually selling out arenas and stadiums like P-SQUARE used to? Are we topping world music charts with our songs as solo artistes?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Disrespect

Do we command crowds and entertain massive audiences like P-SQUARE? I often wonder what you truly gain by constantly disrespecting and belittling me all the time. You have disrespected my wife, disrespected my family, disrespected my talent, disrespected my ideas, and even sided with Jude when he was trying to oppress me. Now, it feels like you have taken it even further by trying so hard to turn the fans against me and make them believe I'm jealous of you.

You have been doing everything for the fans to hate me, but guess what? They will never hate me; instead, they will hate us both because we have disappointed and failed them.

I hope you are happy now. I genuinely wish you nothing but the best, bro! As for those who believe these lies and false narratives and come to my page to drop negative comments, I understand because you have been fed the wrong narrative for a long time. Please allow me to focus and do my music in peace.

As for the EFCC matter, I will address it before the end of today. Stay tuned! Peace