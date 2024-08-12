Somalia: Ethiopia, Somalia Talks Set to Commence in Ankara As Turkiye Attempts to Ease Tensions

Addis Abeba — Second round of talks between Ethiopia and Somalia, aiming to ease disagreements between the two countries over a port deal that Ethiopia signed with Somaliland earlier this year, is set to take place today in Ankara.

Foreign ministers of the two countries "will attempt to reach a compromise by taking into account the needs and concerns of their respective countries," diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency.

The meeting which was initially scheduled for September was announced last week following the visit to Addis Abeba by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and subsequent conversations with officials from the Somalia side.

Ahead of the talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate phone talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on 10 August 2024.

The Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister reported, "PM Abiy expressed appreciation for President Erdogan's support in facilitating a resolution to the misunderstanding between Ethiopia and Somalia." It added, "He emphasized the importance of providing Ethiopia, a nation of 120 million people, with access to the sea in a mutually agreeable manner."

Erdogan's office also commented on the call between Erdogan and Abiy. President Erdogan stated, "Steps to be taken by Ethiopia that would eliminate Somalia's concerns regarding its unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity will facilitate the process."

In a separate call, President Erdogan spoke with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The Turkish Presidency reported, "President Erdoğan voiced his expectations for concrete results in the second round of negotiations to be held in Türkiye for the establishment of reconciliation between the two countries."

Today's talks follows a previous meeting on 01 July 2024 which ended without a breakthrough, despite being described by a joint statement as involving "candid and forward-looking exchanges concerning their differences, with Türkiye acting as a mediator."

In a separate statement issued following the conclusion of the first round of talks, the Somali government said the meetings were not face-to-face, as Somalia maintained a firm stance on safeguarding its national unity and sovereignty, and insisted that Ethiopia should rescind the MoU.

Tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia have been high following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 01 January, 2024. The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland aims to grant Ethiopia a 20-kilometer naval base lease for 50 years in exchange for diplomatic recognition.