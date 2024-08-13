Ethiopia: Somalia-Ethiopia Talks in Ankara Collapse Over Somaliland Sea Deal - Sources

Access to the Port of Berbera has a source of dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia.
13 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara — The recent indirect talks between Somalia and Ethiopia in Ankara have reportedly collapsed, according to sources.

The negotiations, aimed at resolving a dispute over Ethiopia's deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland, were facilitated by Turkey.

However, the talks came to a standstill as Somalia insisted on canceling the memorandum of understanding (MoU) before any further discussions could take place. Ethiopia, on the other hand, was leveraging the MoU as a bargaining tool, demanding concessions in exchange for its void.

The disagreement stems from Ethiopia's January 1 deal with Somaliland, which granted Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea port of Berbera. This move was met with strong opposition from Somalia, which views it as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met separately with his counterparts from both countries in an attempt to find common ground, but the efforts proved to be futile. The delegations from Ethiopia and Somalia were present at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, but there were no direct meetings between the parties.

The collapse of the talks marks a setback in the efforts to resolve the diplomatic dispute between the two Horn of Africa nations. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to hold firm to their positions.

