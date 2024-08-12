Liberia: FDA Halts Activities of Sehyi Kodoo Community Forest Pending Elections

Sehyi Clan — The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) represented by the Technical Manager of the Community Forest (CF), Weedor H. Gray, has called on officials of the Sehyi Kodoo Community Forest to suspend all activities of the CF until elections of new leadership are conducted.

The FDA's decision is in apparent reaction to a publication made by the Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW) in late July 2024 about officials of the CF neglecting their official duties.

LFMW reported that some officials of the CF have abandoned their duties and taken up full employment with various entities.

On Friday, August 9, 2024, FDA's Community Forest Technical Manager, Weeder Gray spoke on Radio Nimba's "Wake Up Nimba Breakfast Show" via mobile phone at which time she placed a stay order on all activities of the Sehyi Kodoo CF pending elections of the new leadership.

"All the officials of the community forest tenures have expired and any duties performed by them are in violation of the Community Right Laws and the Forest Regulations Laws of Liberia", said Madam Gray.

The leadership vacuum has left the operations of the Sehyi Kodoo CF at a standstill for the past eight months, prompting the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the CF, James N. Domah to propose the removal of the officials who are said to have abandoned their duties.

Officials accused of abandoning their duties are the General Secretary of the CFMB, Oretha Y. Nahn, Oscar Gono and Helena Kehwailain, both of whom are members of the Community Assembly. These officials have reportedly neglected their official responsibilities for the past eight months causing a leadership deficit within the CF. All accused officials admitted to neglecting their duties due to other engagements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chapter 3 section 3.8 of the Community Rights Law mandates the Authority to supervise the election of the representatives of the Community Assembly and officials of the Executive Committee of the Community Assembly. At least two representatives of civil society organizations should be invited to witness the elections.

"They are fully informed about the elections of the governing structure of the community forest", said Gray. "So, any rumor that the EC chairman is replacing an official or the results of any action without the involvement of the Authority will not be accepted by the FDA", Madam Gray further warned.

As the officials' tenures have expired, it is now the responsibility of the Forestry Development Authority to conduct elections and Mrs. Gray said that the Authority is expected to do so with funding from their international partners.

Gray didn't announce a specific date for the election, but she assured that it will be conducted fairly and transparently, with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders.

This mandate is seen as part of a broader effort by the FDA to strengthen the governance of community forests across Liberia, ensuring that they contribute to national development while safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of local communities.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the Sehyi Kodoo Community Forest to comply with the FDA's mandate and await the election that will determine its future leadership.