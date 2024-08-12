Liberia: Ministry of Internal Affairs Abruptly Ends Tenure of National Council of Chiefs and Elders' Chairman After Fresh Election 'Under Local Government Act'

Monrovia — The National Council of Chiefs has elected a new leadership body under the guidance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Paramount Chief Arthur W. Dowah of Boinsen Chiefdom, KoKoyah District, Bong County was elected as the National Chairperson by the 15-member Council, replacing Zanzan Karwor, who served for more than a decade.

The election took place in Gompa, Nimba County, on Friday, August 9, 2024, witnessed by a large gathering of chiefs from all 15 counties, County Superintendents, other local government officials, the media, and civil society organizations.

The election fulfills Chapter Three of the Local Government Act of 2018, signed by former President George Manneh Weah in September 2018. This Act repealed the previous law that established the National Traditional Council led by Chief Zarzar Karwor, replacing it with the current National Council of Chiefs.

Chief Dowah will serve a two-year term as mandated by the Act.

Chief Dowah, recognized for his extensive experience and commitment to his community, is joined by other elected officials.

Paramount Chief Ballah Gbotorlu of Lofa County, who will serve as the National Vice Chair for Culture and Traditional Affairs, and Paramount Chief Rhoda Garmu of Grand Gedeh County, who will assume the role of National Vice Chairperson for Peacebuilding and Reconciliation.

These leaders bring diverse perspectives and expertise to their roles, aiming to preserve traditional values and promote unity across the nation.

The newly elected leadership of the National Council of Chiefs was inducted on Saturday, August 10, at the Ellen Johnson Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Inducting the new leadership of the National Council of Chiefs, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai congratulated the chiefs and elders for their willingness to serve the country.

He emphasized the importance of local governance, stating, "I want to say to you, chiefs and elders who have been elected, congratulations for your interest to serve your country. The local government is the most important part of our nation. You are the closest to our people. The government of Liberia is in your hands to ensure peace and harmony in the remotest parts of Liberia."

President Boakai also highlighted the need for collaboration between the national and local governments, stressing that "the security of this country is in the hands of all Liberians."

His words: "The art of witch-hunt is stewardship. So, there must be collaboration between us and the local government to ensure power to the people. This is time for it. We have to make sure that the security of this country is in the hands of all Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Continuing, President Boakai added: "So is about time we support all spectrum of the developmental agenda of the government. The local government has played a major role in settling a whole lot of matters that don't reach in Monrovia, for this and more, we are glad to work with the new leadership of the newly elected leadership of the traditional council of chiefs and Elders of Liberia."

He, however, expressed confidence in the new leadership, stating, "We are glad to work with the newly elected leadership of the traditional council of chiefs and elders of Liberia."

Why Karwor was ousted

Sources within the ruling Unity Party told FrontPageAfrica that Karwor's removal stems from the manner he carried himself during the 2023 presidential election, reportedly forcing chiefs across the county to support the re-election of former president George Weah. Though FrontPageAfrica couldn't independently verify this accusation.

As the council navigates this transition, many are keen on how the new leadership change may impact their roles and responsibilities in governance process of the country