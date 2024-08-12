Liberia: Cllr. Kunkunyon Wleh Engages Grand Kru County Residents and Launches Development Projects

River Gee — Cllr. Kunkunyon Wleh, a native of Grand Kru County, has held several citizen engagement events with residents of his home county in commemoration of Liberia's 177th Independence Day. These events included launching various community projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the area.

River Gee, located in southeastern Liberia, has Fish Town as its capital and a population of 124,653. Due to a lack of sustainable opportunities, including basic social services and livelihoods, many citizens have migrated to other parts of Liberia, particularly to Monrovia's Bushrod Island, which includes Clara Town, Doe Community, West Point, and Logan Town.

Developmental interventions in River Gee are crucial. The social problems in the southeastern counties are widespread, with no job opportunities in River Gee since the scaling down of NGOs and UNMIL. The Government of Liberia remains the sole reliable employer in the county.

Cllr. Wleh has made significant contributions to addressing these challenges, particularly in the educational sector of Grand Kru. Schools in the county lack essential resources, and many teachers are either volunteers or paid below minimum wage.

To celebrate Liberia's Independence Day, Cllr. Wleh and his team organized a soccer tournament among the communities of Gbeapo Kanweaken to unite locals through sports. Additionally, he met with elders in Potupo, Fishtown, and made key donations, receiving commendation for his role in leading River Gee to win the National County Sports Meet.

He also donated speakers and sets to the Batulee Intellectual Center in Fishtown and pledged to restart the Voice of Webbo radio station by procuring new equipment and collaborating with the community to build a new station.

Cllr. Wleh is supporting several students at Tubman University, paying fees for over 35 students during the last vacation school, and promising to launch a scholarship program benefiting at least 50 students next semester.

Through the Kunkun Care Foundation, he has promised to support parents in ensuring their children return to school by providing uniforms, books, and other materials for elementary students in public schools.

In healthcare, Cllr. Wleh is supporting the training of several nurses and science students at various universities, including TU, the Midwifery School in Zwedru, and a school in Gbarnga run by the Baptist Church.

He plans to launch an access to healthcare program by the end of the year, aiming to reach at least 300 patients in River Gee during its inaugural sessions.

Cllr. Wleh's contributions to the future of the youth are noteworthy, as many young people are involved in artisanal or illegal mining or are bike riders. He is partnering with bike unions on several projects in the capital.

In agriculture, Cllr. Wleh is running a 50-acre cacao farm and expanding into animal husbandry, including pigs, snails, goats, and cows. He supplies cacao farmers with seedlings free of charge and continues to develop nurseries in the county.

Cllr. Wleh also operates and manages the Gee Broadcasting Corporation radio station in Sarbo Weafuken and is working on reviving the Voice of Webbo with a 500-watt transmitter and other necessary materials.