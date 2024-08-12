Gambia: GAF Detains Former Brigadier General Colley

The Gambia Armed Forces have confirmed that a former Brigadier General, who left the Gambia Armed Forces following the departure of Yahya Jammeh from the shores of this country, has surrendered himself to the aforesaid military outfit.

Bora Colley, who is alleged to be a former member of ex-President Yahya Jammeh's notorious hit squad called 'Junglers', left the Gambia in 2017.

According to information from GAF's Facebook page, former General Colley was held under custody on Friday, 9 August 2024 around midnight, when he voluntarily surrendered himself to GAF Military Police at Yundum Barracks.

GAF said that its intelligence operatives mounted surveillance after acting on information that the former General was around his residence within the Greater Banjul Area that same day.

Meanwhile, Mr. Colley is said to be currently detained and cooperating with GAF Military Police in their investigations.

According to Military sources, further information on how the former General entered the country and for how long he has been in The Gambia among other issues, will be shared with the public in due course.

For the information of the reader, Mr. Colley was a high-ranking Army officer in the Gambia Armed Forces during the regime of former President Yahya Jammeh, and the 'Junglers' which he was part of, were a secret paramilitary Unit responsible for some of the most severe human rights abuses during Jammeh's rule and these include extra-judicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances.

Following Jammeh's removal from office through the ballot box in January 2017, Colley evaded justice for several years by fleeing The Gambia. His whereabouts were unknown until yesterday 10 August 2024, when the GAF announced that Colley voluntarily surrendered to the Military Police at Yundum Barracks around midnight on August 9, 2024.

The public is closely watching these developments as they represent a significant step in the ongoing efforts to bring justice to the victims of the Jammeh regime's atrocities, and Colley's arrest is a critical moment for the Gambia's pursuit of accountability for the crimes of the past.