Gambia: In the Face of So Many Land Disputes, What Is the Land Commission Doing?

The primary role of the land commission should have been to do a proper inventory of all state owned lands and map out the reserved lands and their purposes. It should then look at the land tenure system and identify the different types on land holding under the law.

It should then be able to educate the public to know what is legal and illegal in terms of land holding, and then invite all those who are aggrieved to bring their cases before the commission for review.

Foroyaa will conduct investigation into the work of the commission to throw light on it.