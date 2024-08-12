Gambia: In the Face of So Many Land Disputes, What Is the Land Commission Doing?

12 August 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The primary role of the land commission should have been to do a proper inventory of all state owned lands and map out the reserved lands and their purposes. It should then look at the land tenure system and identify the different types on land holding under the law.

It should then be able to educate the public to know what is legal and illegal in terms of land holding, and then invite all those who are aggrieved to bring their cases before the commission for review.

Foroyaa will conduct investigation into the work of the commission to throw light on it.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.