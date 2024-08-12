Nigeria: Govt Reiterates Commitment to Sustainable Interventions to Combat Environmental Challenges

Ilorin — Federal Government has reiterated commitment to continue to embark on various sustainable interventions that would combat environmental challenges and improve the lives of the people of riverine areas of the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stated this on Thursday in Patigi town in Patigi local government council area of Kwara state during the official commissioning of Patigi Erosion and Flood Control Project.

The project is financed by the Federal Government through the National Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC).

According to him, "The commissioning of this Patigi General Hospital Erosion and Flood Control Dyke marks a turning point in our fight against the devastation of this community by the dual disasters of floods and erosion.

"The project is more than just an infrastructural development; it represents a paradigm shift in how we approach urban planning and environmental protection".

Senator Akume said, "We have in the past witnessed the consequences of inadequate town planning across Nigeria.

"People have built homes and businesses on natural floodplains and water passages, leaving communities vulnerable to extreme weather events.

"This Erosion and Flood Control Dyke provides a solution to these long-standing issues.

"N-HYPPADEC has constructed a well-connected drainage system that offers a convenient network for water flow, ultimately emptying into the river.

"Thus, it lays a solid foundation for the people of Patigi to build upon in terms of town planning and flood prevention.

"It will also have far-reaching impacts such as protecting critical healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that medical services remain accessible even during extreme weather events as well as safeguarding homes and businesses and providing peace of mind to residents and entrepreneurs alike.

"Moreover, it will create new opportunities for sustainable urban development, allowing Patigi to grow and prosper without compromising its environmental integrity".

Senator Akume who used occasion to commend Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman, for his steadfast support and collaboration, said, "Your leadership and determination to serve the common man have played a crucial role in ensuring the success of this initiative.

"Together, we have shown what we can achieve when different levels of government work in harmony for the good of the nation".

To the Patigi Emirate Council, particularly the Etsu Patigi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, Senator Akume expressed his deepest commendation, adding, "We have learnt about your untiring efforts in calling on government agencies to address the concerns of your people".

Also speaking, the Managing Director of N-HYPPADEC) , Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, said that, the project was driven by the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to attend to urgent need of the people.

He said that the project was also in collaboration with the Kwara state government of over N613 million erosion control in the Patigi local government area of the state to combat over eight years of erosion menace.

The N-HYPPADEC boss, who praised commitment and support of the community on the project, which he said made completion easier, appealed to the people to take ownership of the project and ensure appropriate maintenance.

Yelwa described the project as a battle against flood and erosion, said it was aimed at improving lives, safeguard environment and harness natural gifts.

He said that the commission was also on various life-changing projects across states of operation of the commission, while he urged the state government to intervene in other areas that need urgent attention.

In his remarks at event, the state governor, Alhaji Abdulrazaq, urged everyone to also avoid activities that could compromise the integrity of the infrastructure, such as dumping of refuse in water ways.

"Together, we can protect our community from the threat of future floods and preserve the legacy of progress that we have worked so hard to achieve", the governor, who was represented by the state commissioner for Environment, Hajia Nafisat Buge, said.

The governor, who said that the completion of the erosion project was just the beginning of the journey towards a safer and more secure future, added that it was incumbent upon each and every member of the community to actively participate in the maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructure.

He thus urged all community leaders and youth organisations to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring that the project remained effective and operational.

Etsu of Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, commended the commission for carrying out intervention aimed at solving the suffering of the people in such areas as building of schools, agricultural intervention, etc.

"Before now, the General Hospital, Patigi, its quarters among other areas, were threatened, but we thank God through N-HYPPADEC".

The monarch urged people to maintain the project, adding that government had done its part. He appreciated the government and the N-HYPPADEC, saying that, "we'll continue to ask for more as we look forward to more projects".

He charged the government through the minister for Youth Development, Dr. Jemila Bio Ibrahim, to provide youth of the area gainful employment.

"You're holding Kwara North flag. This is your constituency. Try and do your best possible. Provide gainful employment to youth in order to feel your presence. Everybody has his responsibility. No one should be seen shirking responsibility".