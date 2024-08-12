Nigerian Polytechnic Seeks Patent to Produce Fuel-Less Generators

An official said the 2.5kva generating set was environmentally friendly, safe and could run for 21 hours.

Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, a professor and rector, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe, Ughara, Delta State, says the institution needs a patent to mass produce its fuel-less generator innovation.

He said this would contribute to resolving the energy supply challenges facing the country.

The rector stated this on Sunday at the journalists' hangout of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta Council.

He said the innovation was safe and cost-effective and would complement the country's ailing power supply.

He said the innovation had been tested and passed several processes before being presented for use by the school management.

He said the 2.5kva generating set was environmentally friendly, safe and can run for 21 hours.

According to Mr Ufuophu-Biri, the two-year-old project came to fruition this year after spending huge sums on the research.

"Recently, we partly showcased the innovation because we are yet to present it to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the state officially.

"However, we did the presentation before the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, during our second serial inaugural lecture on 25 July.

"We will officially present it to the governor and government so that it becomes an invention not by the polytechnic but a product of Delta state and, by extension, a product of Nigeria."

He noted that the idea was first muted when he was selected on a tour of certain energy facilities in the United States of America.

"When I assumed office as the rector, during the first matriculation I held, I noticed a power shortage and maintenance costs.

"I declared that there was the need to commission a body of experts and innovators from the school of engineering and I gave them a simple task - that we should not be relying on public power supply in a short time.

"Get us an alternative source of power which should deviate from the convention, not biofuel, solar, gas or hydro driven but a rare system with working symbiotic mechanism, effortlessly and reliable," he said.

Mr Ufuophu-Biri said that the school management funded the research work with support and encouragement from the state government.

According to him, the generator is effective, efficient, and noiseless, with a remote system to switch it on and off.

The rector added that certain individuals want to buy the technology's patent.

He said all relevant stakeholders would be engaged at the state levels, including the state Ministries of Justice, Trade and Investment, and Science and Technology.

He said this would ensure the right things were done in arriving at a decision.

According to the rector, the polytechnic has other innovations like the water pumping machine and a digital signboard the institution was funding.

The State NUJ Chairperson, Churchill Oyowe, earlier lauded the rector and the polytechnic for the innovation.

He challenged institutions of higher learning in the country to provide solutions to the many challenges bedevilling the nation rather than producing graduates without innovative skills.

