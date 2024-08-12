Nigerian University Bans Use of Hot Plates, Boiling Rings in Hostels

The ban is a fallout of the rise in the monthly electricity bill of the university to N250 million from N88 million.

The University of Benin management has prohibited hot plates, ring boilers, and gas cookers in its hostels to cut the university's increasing energy-related expenditures.

In a circular signed by its Registrar, the university, Ademola Bobola, said any violator of this prohibition order would be rusticated from the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) obtained a copy of the circular on Sunday in Benin.NAN reports that the prohibition order was not unconnected with the recent electricity crisis that hit the university.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) recently raised the monthly bill of the university to N250 million from N88 million.

The electricity company disconnected power supplies from the university's two campuses because of the disagreement between BEDC and the university over the billing.

The development later led to a protest by the students on 3 July, after weeks of power outages and electricity supply from alternative power generating sets.

This protest forced the university's Senate to close it down to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

But in the circular announcing the university's reopening on Monday, Mr Bobola said students must abide by the management's arrangements for the supply, distribution and utilisation of electricity on its campuses.

The registrar directed the students to pay up their outstanding levies the school gave them, saying any student with no evidence of payment would not be allowed into the exam halls.

"Payment of outstanding school charges with evidence upon resumption will serve as eligibility for examination and will henceforth be strictly monitored to ensure compliance

"Students would also be expected not to involve themselves in any unruly conduct that is against the rules and regulations of the university.

"They are to be of good conduct and not to sponsor or participate in any unauthorised assembly or demonstration within the precincts of the university," Mr Bobola said.

(NAN)