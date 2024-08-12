Nigeria: Tinubu Lauds Basketball Coach Wakama On Olympics Recognition

12 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigeria women's basketball team, D'Tigress, became the first African basketball team to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Games.

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Rena Wakama, D'Tigress' coach, on her recognition as the best coach of women's basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He stated that the recognition of Wakama, 32, by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), further accented her well-established leadership qualities and dedication to excellence.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the president commended the team, the coach, and all those who contributed to the unprecedented feat at the Olympics.

He enjoined them not to relent or become crestfallen but to remain resilient and determined for greatness.

President Tinubu affirmed that winning trophies and medals was the ultimate goal in competitive sports.

But he said nothing trumped the place of good sportsmanship, discipline, and sacrifice shown by all those who held the Nigerian flag at the Olympic Games.

The president thanked the Nigerian contingent and wished them success in their respective endeavours.

(NAN)

