Sudan: Humanitarian Needs Reach 'Epic Proportions' in Sudan Amid Floods - UNHCR

Kassala / Shagarab Camps / Zamzam Camp / El Geneina / Dongola — The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has warned that heavy rains and floods have displaced tens of thousands across Sudan, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis after over a year of conflict. In a press briefing issued on Friday, the agency reports that the floods have caused further displacement, injuries, and deaths, exacerbating the ongoing emergency. Sudan's federal officials state that the heavy rains and resulting floods have affected 11 states, with at least 53 deaths, 208 injuries, nearly 10,000 families displaced, with Red Sea state, Kassala, and West Darfur hardest hit.

UNHCR spokeswoman Olga Sarrado highlighted the crisis during a press conference in Geneva, noting that the last two weeks of the rainy season in Sudan have impacted more than 11,000 people. This includes refugees and communities in the eastern state of Kassala, among them families who recently fled violence in Singa. "Some have been displaced three or four times since the start of the conflict," Sarrado said.

"They have lost their belongings, including food rations, and are facing significant challenges in accessing clean water and sanitation facilities, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases." She also reported that over 400 shelters across the Shagarab refugee camps in Kassala have been destroyed, leaving many in precarious conditions.

UNHCR and its partners are working to assist those most affected, setting up tents on newly identified land to house 800 families displaced by the floods. However, with more rain expected in the eastern and western parts of the country, there are concerns that the situation could deteriorate further. The agency is stockpiling essential relief items, cleaning sewers, and building dams to protect camps and communities in vulnerable regions.

The floods have also severely impacted Darfur, where aid agencies already face significant challenges in reaching those in need. Humanitarian needs have reached "epic proportions" in the region, according to UNHCR, with hundreds of thousands of civilians in danger and famine confirmed in the Zamzam camp for displaced people.

Her statement goes on to add that the ongoing conflict has destroyed crops and disrupted livelihoods, while the climate crisis has made those displaced even more vulnerable. Flooded land has rendered farming and grazing impossible, increasing food insecurity in areas already suffering from drought and conflict.

Residents of villages in Kassala have also reported severe water pollution due to mining waste mixing with drinking water. Despite notifying authorities, locals fear no immediate solutions are forthcoming. Concerns are growing over potential health risks, including kidney failure and cancer, from contaminated water.

UNHCR has launched a regional appeal for $40 million to support 5.6 million refugees, returnees, and internally displaced people in East Africa, including Sudan. However, the agency has only received $5 million so far, limiting its ability to respond effectively. Local sources say the full extent of the damage is difficult to assess due to ongoing floods and communication disruptions.

Reports from Dongola in Sudan's Northern State on Saturday indicate that the death toll from the floods had risen to 14, including four children who died from scorpion stings. Thousands of homes have collapsed, and the state's health ministry reported 84 injuries and damage to 18 government facilities.

In West Darfur, volunteers launched collective kitchens to provide meals to those affected in El Geneina, with reports stating that at least 7,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed in the state's capital on Saturday.