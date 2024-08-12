Nigeria: Group Asks Police to Stop Nigerian Pastor's 'Anti-Witch' Event

The event, themed: That Witch Must Die, is billed to take place on 30 August at the premises of the ministry located in Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

A group has called on the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service (SSS) to stop plans by a Nigerian pastor to organise an "anti-witch" programme in Imo State, Nigeria's South-east.

The group, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches, said the pastor, Angel Uzoma, has erected billboards for the event in different parts of the state.

The group's director, Leo Igwe, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Uzoma often refers to himself as "Apostle Dr Angel" but is popularly known as "Owomowomo Fire."

Mr Igwe, in the statement, attached a photograph of one of the pastor's billboards on the event.

The billboard bears a photograph of Mr Uzoma, the founder of Mercy and Power Deliverance Ministry.

The event, with the theme "That Witch Must Die", is billed to take place on 30 August at the ministry's premises in Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

"The Advocacy for Alleged Witches is worried about this programme because it will lead to instigation and provocation of witch hunts in the state," Mr Igwe said.

He stressed that the programme has the tendency to incite hatred and violence against suspected witches in the state.

"This event instigates and sanctifies accusations, persecutions, and murder of alleged witches," he said.

'Suspected witches often attacked, killed'

Mr Igwe said suspected witches were often attacked and killed during and after such programmes by churches.

"At a recent event in Owerri, some attendees recounted horrific stories of witchcraft accusations and witch persecutions in the state. Unfortunately, other victims did not live to tell their stories," he said.

'Witch-hunting, persecution not exercise of religious freedom'

Mr Igwe stressed that some may argue that the programme is an exercise of freedom of religion or belief.

"Incidentally, this is not the case. It is important to distinguish the exercise of religious or belief freedom from incitement of violence, attack and murder in the name of religion or belief.

"Exercise of religious or belief freedom must be defended while incitement of violence, hatred and murder as in this case must be condemned," he argued.

"Witchcraft accusation is a form of death sentence. Alleged witches have been attacked, tortured, or killed. More importantly, witchcraft accusation is an offence under the law in Nigeria. Those convicted of accusation or imputation of witchcraft are legally liable to imprisonment."

Appeal to police, SSS, others

Mr Igwe said that apart from the police and the SSS, the group has also urged the National Human Rights Commission and other agencies to stop the cleric and his ministry from holding the programme.

'I can't speak now, I am counselling.'

When contacted on Monday afternoon, Mr Uzoma told PREMIUM TIMES that he could not respond because he was having a counselling session with visitors.

"I am counselling now. I cannot say anything now. I am busy now," he said.

When pressed further for comments, the pastor said he would not speak until this reporter visited him in his church's office despite being informed that the reporter is based outside the state.

"This is not what we are going to talk about on the phone. I can't respond to somebody I am not seeing," he insisted.