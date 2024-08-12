Gambia: LLA Project Launched to Address Challenges Posed By Climate Change

The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS), on Friday, 9th August 2024, launched the Scaling up Locally-Led Adaptation and Transforming Humanitarian Responses to Climate Change to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change in the Gambia.

The project, entitled "Scaling up Locally-Led Adaptation and Transforming Humanitarian Responses to Climate Change" is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

This project, according to the GRCS, aims to empower vulnerable communities to adapt to climate change through locally-led, integrated, and multi-sectoral approaches and also seeks to build sustained climate resilience at the community level and ensure transformational change across National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' institutional setups, programmes, and operations, making them climate-smart.

In his welcome statement, Mr Fabakary Kalleh, President of GRCS, said the project represents a significant milestone in their efforts to combat the adverse impacts of climate change in the Gambia.

He said: "Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a present and urgent challenge that demands immediate and concerted action. As a country, Gambia faces increased vulnerability to extreme weather events and shifting climatic patterns. If it's not flooding, then it's drought or other climate events that lead to damaging impacts. We need to act now to address some of the adaptation challenges."

He further said the project's target is to empower Gambian communities to lead the charge in adapting to the changing climate, ensuring that its responses are not only effective but sustainable and community-driven.

While expressing gratitude to USAID, IFRC, stakeholders, and all their partners for both their financial and technical support, he called on the Gambia government to continue playing a fundamental role in this initiative.

"The government's support is crucial in creating an enabling environment for climate adaptation and resilience. This includes enacting supportive policies, providing necessary resources, and facilitating collaborations with various stakeholders. Together, we can create a more resilient and sustainable future for The Gambia," he stated.

Delivering his launch statement, Muhahammed B.S Jallow, Vice President of The Gambia, called on all Gambians to take action as he said climate change adaptation is not the responsibility of a few but the duty of all. He assured the government's continuous support and said they will ensure that the national development plans are aligned with climate resilience and sustainability goals.

"The challenges posed by climate change are immense, but so too is our resolve. Today, as we launch this project, let us commit ourselves to taking bold and collective action. Let us work together to build a resilient and sustainable Gambia, where our communities can thrive despite the challenges of a changing climate," he said.

VP Jallow further said: "The government of The Gambia recognizes the gravity of this situation. We are committed to taking decisive action to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to build resilience within our communities.

"However, government action alone is not enough. We need the collective effort of every Gambian, every community, and every sector, to rise to this challenge."

U.S. Ambassador to The Gambia, Sharon L. Cromer, assured her government's support to the fight against climate change.

"We are committed to building the capacities of the Gambian communities to identify their challenges as well as the durable solutions to tackle climate change," she added.