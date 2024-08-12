Ghana: NDC Launches Youth Manifesto

The party is touting the youth manifesto as evidence of its commitment to addressing challenges facing Ghana's youth, especially about youth unemployment

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a youth manifesto, that it says its aimed at addressing issues facing young people.

Party flagbearer, John Mahama spearheaded the launch at an event at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) on Monday. Later in the evening, he is set to engage young people at a town hall meeting at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

"These events will showcase his initiatives and policies to tackle youth unemployment, providing education, skills and digital training, entrepreneurship, and more," the party said in a statement ahead of the launch.

In an interview on Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem, the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo also said the NDC chose the day to reassure young people of their commitment to reset Ghana.

"We have titled it 'The Pledge', thus our promises to Ghanaians which will touch on health, education, agriculture, ICT, mining, environment, jobs, inclusive and good governance among others," he noted.

The party is touting the youth manifesto, (which is a separate policy document from its 2024 election manifesto) as evidence of its commitment to addressing challenges facing Ghana's youth, especially with youth unemployment. About 1.9 million youths, aged 15-35, are without jobs, a recent published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) found.