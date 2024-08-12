Gambia-Turkish Business Council Meets President Barrow to Discuss Investment, Trade Opportunities

Members of the Gambia-Turkish Business Council met President Adama Barrow last Friday, to discuss investment and trade opportunities between the two countries, and sought the president's support in creating an atmosphere to bring Turkish investors to the country, and also for The Gambia to be able to produce something that can be exported to Turkey and other parts of the world.

According to information from State House media, the president urged the Council to work with the Ministry of Trade and other stakeholders to identify potential investors in the country and advised them to engage in manufacturing raw materials into various products and not just focus on exporting them.

The president said his government is investing in electricity to attain universal access by the end of 2025.

Fatou Senghore said they visited the president so that they could expand the relationship between Gambia and Turkey.

"Today we are here to introduce the Council and inform the president about our mission and its benefit to the country," she said.

Ali Hydara, A member of the Council said business is important and the private sector plays an important role in every economy, by creating employment. He said the government cannot do it alone, and said "the government also needs the support of the private sector."

Hydara said they want to bring investors from Turkey to open factories in the country which can add a lot of value to the economy.

"We are also looking at how we can export products from Gambia to Turkey because this is kind of one way right now," he said