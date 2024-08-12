Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Eyeing Rural Community's Digital Inclusion

Deploys rural connectivity solutions

BOZABER- Ethio telecom launched the first phase of the rural mobile connectivity solution project in Central Ethiopia, Guraghe Zone Bozaber Town aiming to bridge the existing digital divide between rural people and their livelihoods.

Speaking at the launching ceremony yesterday, Network Infrastructure Deputy Chief Officer Alem Hailemariam said that the company is working with a great enthusiasm to build a resilient digital economy and realize digital Ethiopia bridging the digital inclusion gaps.

While launching the new and modern rural mobile connectivity solution, Alem emphasized that this rural community coverage help the rural communities to access telecommunications services thereby reducing the network coverage gap.

It was also stated at the occasion that the firm has successfully deployed yesterday 100 new rural mobile solutions in various rural areas where enabling approximately 903,000 residents across 305 kebeles with accessible telecom services.

He pointed out that : " The company is a pioneer in providing telecommunications services in Africa and has been significantly contributing to our country's comprehensive development for the past 130 years by making the latest technological advancements widely accessible to our community."

Telecom has planned to deploy about 500 rural mobile solutions in remote areas throughout the country in March 2024, it was stated.

He said, "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to connectivity for all."

When the project was undergoing, he said that they encountered various challenges such as difficult terrain, scattered settlements, and power shortages, but it was managed to achieve with the invaluable support of the local communities.

Moreover, this innovative rural connectivity solution is eco-friendly, solar powered, scalable technology with 2G and 3G connectivity and a capacity for 4G upgrades and free from environmental pollution, Alem noted.

Apart from lessening the hassle that the local communities heading to get connectivity services, he said, adding that this rural connectivity project makes the company one of the few prominent telecom operators in Africa help realize the rural connectivity project it is believed to ensuring the long-term sustainable development and economic opportunities of rural areas.

According to him, this service not only enables the rural part of our country to get basic telecom services, but also substantially contribute to bridge the existing digital divide between rural people and cities by empowering them to digital services in areas such as education, health, agriculture and other sectors thereby creating economic opportunities for citizens and improving the life of local citizens, he pointed out.

Indeed, it would also improve local communities' lives for it enables them to use telebirr and access digital based micro credit and saving services beyond sending, receiving and making transactions.