West Africa: Ecowas Commission Team to Evaluate Humanitarian Relief for Disaster Victims

A team from ECOWAS is scheduled to embark on a field validation to monitor and evaluate humanitarian relief assistance to flood disaster victims in the Gambia.

The team from the regional Commission is slated to commence the said visit from August 11th to 16th 2024, during which they are expected to conduct field validation, monitoring, and evaluation of the said relief amounting to US$1.76 million or approximately sixty-eight million Dalasi (D68,000,000). This development is contained in a press statement from the ECOWAS issued on Friday, 9th August 2024.

According to the statement, the mission is expected to last for six days with the primary objective of ensuring the effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the humanitarian aid distributed to the affected communities. The Commission in the statement said the visit will include comprehensive field visits, stakeholder engagements, and an evaluation of the relief efforts to identify gaps and areas for improvement.

The Regional Commission further said that the mission will involve representatives of the Commission, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), officials of the Government of the Gambia, and various other implementing partners.

"ECOWAS has allocated a total of $10.16 million for humanitarian relief efforts across its member states, with $1.76 million specifically designated for The Gambia. These funds are aimed at addressing the needs of victims affected by food crises and flood disasters," the ECOWAS Commission statement said.

According to the Commission, it is on this backdrop that it is scheduled to hold its opening ceremony today, Monday, 12th August 2024, and will also hold a press briefing on the outcomes of the mission's field visits to various beneficiary communities on Thursday, 15th August, 2024.