Nigeria Holds Youth Summit On National Security After Protests

Abuja, Nigeria — The United Nations and Nigerian police Monday held a youth summit in the capital to commemorate International Youth Day and discuss the role of youths in national security intelligence.

The summit came days after Nigerian youths led nationwide protests calling for a reversal of government policies that they say cause severe hardships.

More than 400 delegates - including government officials, security agencies and youth representatives - cheered as the Nigerian police chief, Kayode Egbetokun, took the stage at the summit.

The one-day event with the theme "Enhancing the Nigerian Youth's Value for National Security Intelligence" was a partnership between the police and UNESCO and was part of the International Youth Day commemoration.

Authorities said the summit was designed to examine the role of youths in national security matters and create room to enhance youth participation.

"Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to our youths," Egbetokun told the gathering. "Together we must pledge to support, empower and create a brighter future for all. The task before us is indeed significant, but I am confident that with the collective strength, creativity and enthusiasm of our youth, coupled with the support of our partners, we'll rise up to the challenge and make a meaningful impact."

The summit featured interactive sessions between the police and youths on crime prevention, conflict resolution, social media and community engagement.

The summit followed recent protests in several cities, by mostly young people, over the spiraling cost of living.

The "Ten Days of Rage" protests began on August 1. Protesters blame Nigeria's worsening economic situation on government policies, including the scrapping of fuel subsidies introduced last year.

At the summit, police authorities said that while the protesters might have had good intentions, the protests gave rise to criminal elements with ulterior motives.

Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, president of UNESCO's Read and Earn Federation, said Nigeria's youth are a valuable asset.

"Our focus today is on youths recognizing themselves as change agents," he said. "It is imperative that our young people understand their potential to influence and drive positive change. They are the ones who can bridge the gap between innovative approaches to national security because of their familiarity with technology, social media and contemporary communication tools. This will strategically lead to more effective community policing, improve intelligence gathering and enhance crisis response."

The protests ebbed earlier than scheduled because of security crackdowns, but Amnesty International said at least 22 protesters were killed, mostly in northern Nigeria.

On Saturday, Nigeria's minister of industry, trade and investment, Doris Nkiruka, said the country lost about $325 million per day during the protests.

Olanrewaju Fagbohun, a former professor and the co-founder of the RouQ and Company law firm, delivered a keynote address during the summit.

"There's a trust gap in terms of security agencies and the youth," he said. "When that protest was brewing and when it eventually happened, there were two forces at play -- those with genuine grievances who wanted the nation to listen to them, and there where those who had mischievous purposes who wanted to use it for other agenda, and that is why this kind of conversation is very important."

Authorities at the summit pledged to improve youth participation in national security matters.