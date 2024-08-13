Nigeria: Mpox - Nigeria Imposes New Entry Rules for in-Bound Passengers

12 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — As the threat of outbreak of the MonkeyPox disease across the world escalates, the federal government has ordered a new requirement for entry of air passengers and travellers into Nigeria.

The new entry rule which commenced August 11, was authorized by the Federal Ministry of Health through Port Health Services.

A declaration issued by the Department of Port Services reads: "Dear Partner: Due to the recent outbreak of MonkeyPox (Mpox) in some parts of Africa, the Ministry of Health through Port Health Services has introduced a Health Declaration Form to be completed by all arriving customers into the country (LOS + ABV stations) WEF from today.

"To avoid be being delayed/stopped from entering the country, kindly encourage all customers departing LHR for LOS and ABV stations to go online and complete/submit the form before they board."

