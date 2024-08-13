Nigeria/Comoros: CAF Champions League - Rangers Target 'Positive' Start Against U.S Zilimadjou

13 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

As the first leg of the Total Energies CAF Champions League 2024/2025 preliminary round approaches, Nigeria champions Rangers International F.C. have stepped up their preparations for the match against Comoros Island champions, U.S Zilimadjou.

Under the guidance of coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, all registered players participated in a rigorous training session on Monday.

Coach Ilechukwu and his coaching staff were in high spirits as they put the players through various drills to ensure their readiness for the encounter.

The first leg is scheduled at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, a venue chosen by the Comoros Islands side.

The return leg will be hosted by Rangers at the same venue on Friday, 23 August.

Despite losing some key players who helped the team win the league title, coach Ilechukwu remains optimistic about starting the continental contest positively.

"The team is gradually reaching the required level to challenge in the CAF Champions League," he said.

"Playing both legs in Nigeria is an advantage, as it reduces stress and allows us to focus on the game. We've built a squad that can perform anywhere, and we're 100% prepared for this match."

Ilechukwu stressed the importance of team cohesion and bonding, which are the focus of their training sessions. "We're in a rebuilding process, but I'm confident of our potential. We're getting better every day, and I'm excited about what we can achieve."

Notably, U.S Zilimadjou opted to play their home game in Nigeria after CAF did not approve their 14,000-capacity Baumer Stadium in Moroni to host matches of its premier club competition.

Rangers are ready to take advantage of this opportunity and start their CAF Champions League campaign on a winning note.

