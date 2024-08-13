Nigeria: All Stars Unity Cup - Evergreen, Samba FC Shine in Opening Games

13 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
The tournament's second leg is scheduled for this weekend at the same venue, with the aggregate winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

The second edition of the All Stars Unity Cup kicked off with a bang as newcomers Evergreen All Stars and Samba FC made a statement by thrashing their opponents, Unique Soccer Club and Ladoje All-Stars, respectively.

Evergreen All Stars showed readiness by defeating Unique SC 3-0, while Samba FC dominated Ladoje with a 4-0 victory.

In other matches, defending champion Liberty Stars were held to a goalless draw by Optimum FC, while Old Trafford and Dream Stars also ended their game without a goal.

Total Football FC edged Linda Sweet Athletes 2-1, and Araromi All Stars secured a narrow 1-0 win against CAS. KFFI fought hard for a 1-0 victory against Football and Fitness Club, and Agege Sports Club drew 1-1 with Oke Aro All-Stars.

Liberty Stars' president, Ikenna Anene, reiterated the tournament's primary goal: unity and enjoyment among teams.

He expressed gratitude to DTO Industries, the major sponsor, and other supporters, including Star Plus Battery, The Place, Zion Safety, and others.

The tournament promises to be an exciting display of football talent, camaraderie, and sportsmanship.

