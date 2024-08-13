Liberia: VP Koung Rallies African Youth to Drive Change

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has called on African youth to take charge of leadership and actively participate in shaping the future of the continent.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 11th Cohort of the Young Political Leadership School Africa, organized by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development on August 12, Vice President Koung underscored the critical role young people play in the pursuit of sustainable development, peace, and security.

Addressing a gathering of young leaders from across Africa, Koung praised Naymote for its dedication to preparing the next generation for democratic governance and leadership. "I bring you warm greetings from His Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia," he began. "Let me begin by congratulating Naymote Partners for Democratic Development for its unwavering commitment to training and preparing young people across Africa for leadership and democratic governance."

Participants at the YPLS Africa

The Vice President highlighted Africa's demographic advantage, noting that 60% of the continent's 1.3 billion people are under the age of 25. "Africa is the world's youngest continent," Koung stated. "But it is the caliber of our young people that will shape the future development of our continent and its people."

Koung's message to the youth was clear: they must rise to the occasion and embrace their role as the architects of Africa's future. "My mission today is to change the narrative that young people are only needed for political campaigns and rallies," he asserted. "They must be included at the decision-making table, offering ideas on governance, sustainable development, accountability, peace, and security."

He also emphasized the importance of equipping young leaders with the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitudes to maximize their potential. "To empower African youth leaders for sustainable development, peace, justice, and security, we have a collective responsibility to nurture them with the right attitude and mindset for transformative leadership," Koung said.

The Vice President did not shy away from addressing the challenges faced by African youth, particularly those who have lost hope in the continent's future. "Many continue to risk their lives in dangerous journeys to seek greener pastures in Europe and other places," he noted. "This unfortunate reality has taken root due to the prolonged failure of successive political leaderships across the continent."

In a powerful call to action, Koung urged the youth to take ownership of their future, stating, "If the government can't, you must. You are the architects of your own future. Give your all to correct the odds, be competitive among your peers in other countries and on the global stage."

In closing, Vice President Koung officially declared the cohort open, encouraging participants to seize the opportunity to position themselves for leadership responsibilities. "I commend all stakeholders who continue to support this visionary initiative of nurturing our emerging leaders and building a community of patriots for our young people across the continent. History will remember you kindly for preserving our continent's future," he concluded.

U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, also expressed confidence in Africa's potential and praised the spirit of its people.

"There are good, smart, and hardworking people here and across the continent, responsible citizens who have their country's best interests at heart and are willing to work hard - in whatever capacity - to achieve them. That indomitable human spirit is Africa's greatest resource," Ambassador Toner said.

Toner's words resonated with the theme of the cohort, which focuses on empowering African youth to play a crucial role in sustainable development, peace, and security. "This year's cohort includes politicians, activists, civic leaders, and civil society representatives who will engage in a week-long training program aimed at fostering leadership and democratic governance across the continent," he added.

