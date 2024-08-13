Liberia: LRA Completes 7-County Tax Education Campaign

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has successfully concluded a three-week intensive tax education and engagement campaign across seven rural counties, aimed at promoting tax payment and enhancing compliance nationwide.

During the campaign, taxpayers and business stakeholders were informed and educated about their tax obligations, including various types of taxes, tax due dates, payment processes, and compliance measures. The campaign covered Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Maryland, Grand Gedeh, Nimba, and Lofa Counties. It also included valuable information on import and export procedures and highlighted the importance and benefits of tax payment and revenue collection.

As part of the initiative, Customs Brokers and LRA Customs Officers received training in using the customs automated system of ASYCUDA World, focusing on, among others, types of declarations, and data extraction interfaces. It is used by customs administrations around the world to automate and streamline the process of clearing goods through customs.

Taxpayers and business stakeholders across the seven counties praised the LRA for the initiative, describing it as a crucial step towards increasing education and awareness about tax matters. They emphasized the importance of being compliant taxpayers and responsible citizens with an obligation to pay taxes.

The taxpayers appreciated the LRA team for the tax education program. "We request more frequent awareness and engagement sessions to help us better understand tax payment and how we can fulfill our tax obligations," the business stakeholders expressed during the separate engagements. The tax education campaign also garnered the support of several local government officials, who commended the LRA for extending its outreach to rural parts of the country. They urged citizens and business stakeholders to take an active interest in tax payment to support government programs and accelerate national development.

William Gegeh, Manager of the Customs Modernization Unit at the LRA, led the tax education team and expressed gratitude to the taxpayers, business stakeholders, and local officials for their active participation and commitment to paying taxes in support of nation-building.

"The LRA is dedicated to reaching out to taxpayers across the country to emphasize the importance of tax payment in supporting national development programs," Gegeh assured the taxpayers and business stakeholders.

He reiterated the LRA's commitment to fostering a culture of tax compliance through ongoing tax education and engagement efforts.