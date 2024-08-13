Liberia: Temporary U.S. Visa Service Disruption During Provider Switch

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia is in the midst of a transition to a new provider for visa application services. This necessary change will cause a temporary disruption, the embassy said in a press release, with all nonimmigrant and immigrant visa application services being suspended starting on August 16, 2024.

While the embassy assures applicants that this suspension is temporary, the exact duration remains unknown.

Crucially, for those who already have visa appointments scheduled for August 16th or earlier, their appointments remain valid, and applicants can continue to access their appointment details and contact customer service through the existing ustraveldocs.com website.

However, for those seeking new appointments or with existing appointments after August 16th, the process will change. Here's a breakdown to navigate the temporary shift:

For those who have not yet secured an interview yet but paid the visa fee, the embassy strongly encourages said applicants to schedule their appointment as soon as possible, ideally before August 16th. Applicants are asked to refer to the information provided on the embassy's website based on your desired interview date.

For those planning a trip to the U.S. in August and haven't paid the visa fee, the embassy advises immediate action - pay the visa application fee and schedule your interview as soon as possible. Again, refer to the embassy's website for details based on your desired interview date.

For Appointments After August 16th

While appointments after August 16th remain valid, applicants will no longer be able to access their ustraveldocs.com account after that date. This means applicants won't have the ability to reschedule or cancel their appointments online, nor will they be able to contact customer service through the website. The embassy urges applicants to print their appointment confirmation letter before August 16th and attend their interview as planned.

For those planning a visa application after August 16th, the embassy recommends checking their website regularly. The website will be updated with information on the new visa scheduling service provider, including details on how to use the new system to schedule appointments.

By staying informed and following these guidelines, the embassy says, applicants can navigate the temporary disruption and ensure their visa application process remains smooth.

In a seemingly unrelated development, Liberian nationals had the highest refusal rate among B-type U.S. visa applicants in Africa in 2023, according to a U.S. Department of State report. With a whopping 78.19%, Africa's oldest country and the only one with an umbilical relationship to the United States of America, led the pack followed by Mauritania (76.43%), Rwanda (71.09%), Senegal (70.47%) and Djibouti (68.37%) and Burundi (66.29%). Meanwhile, the island of Seychelles has the lowest refusal rate in Africa with 4.55%, followed by another island, Mauritius (6.90%), the Kingdom of Eswatini (7.84%), South Africa (11.27%) and Madagascar (12.07%).