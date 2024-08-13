Liberian Registry Launches New Tool to Strengthen Maritime Compliance

The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), the world's largest ship registry, has launched the innovative 'Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC) database.

Announcing at a joint press conference held in Washington DC on August 9, 2024, Chief Executive Officer Alfonso Castillero said the groundbreaking initiative, created as a sovereign decision by Member States and reputable flags, aims to keep flag registries informed and up-to-date with vessels' backgrounds and any sanctions issues.

According to the press release, the conference was supported by the U.S. The Department of State brought together participants from several embassies representing various flags.

"The RISC database is a free online tool for consultation among flags wishing to share and access details on vessels' backgrounds," Mr. Castillero said in a release.

"It allows flag registries to share and research information on problem vessels that may be evading regulations or engaging in suspicious activities," he added.

Accordingly, by sharing this data, flag registries can be more informed, eliminate risks, and prevent flag-hopping when under investigation.

"The Registry Information Sharing Compact database marks a significant advancement in our collective efforts to maintain the integrity and security of global shipping, he said

"With this platform," Mr. Alfonso Castillero explained, "we are strengthening our defenses and working together to uphold the highest standards of compliance and safety."

About Liberian Registry

The Liberian Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners.

It comprises over 5,500 vessels aggregating 260+ million gross tons, representing more than 16 percent of the world's ocean-going fleet.

Moreover, the Liberian Registry has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and the protection of the marine environment.