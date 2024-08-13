Liberia: Judge Sirleaf Accuses Colleagues of Ethical Improprieties

Resident Judge of Criminal Court 'D' in Monrovia, Judge Memesi Jarbateh Sirleaf, has raised concerns about ethical improprieties among her colleagues, accusing them of engaging in actions that undermine access to justice and ethical standards in the judiciary.

Judge Sirleaf said ethical impropriety, which is prevalent in the judicial sector of the country, is undermining access to justice. She highlighted instances of what she described as 'legal remedy' and unfair penalties being imposed against defendants, leading to a manipulation of the justice system and a lack of public trust in the Court's integrity.

Legal remedy, also referred to as judicial relief or a judicial remedy, is the means by which a court of law, usually in the exercise of civil law jurisdiction, enforces a right, imposes a penalty, or makes another court order to impose its will in order to compensate for the harm of a wrongful act inflicted upon an individual.

She adds that judges are imposing unfair penalties against defendants, which is also undermining ethical standards.

"This act must stop if we want to maintain the public's trust in the Court's integrity," Judge Sirleaf told her audience including judges, lawyers, party litigants, and judicial staff.

Judge Sirleaf made the revelation when she delivered a charge on Monday, August 12, at the opening of Criminal Courts A, B, C, D, and E.

According to her, judges are using influence to impose punishment against perpetrators just to find them guilty. "Your behaviors are manipulating our justice system and you should desist from these violations," the judge warned.

More than any other branch of government, the judiciary is built on a foundation of public faith -- judges do not command armies or police forces, they do not have the power of the purse to fund initiatives and they do not pass legislation. Instead, they make rulings on the law. Rulings that the people must believe came from competent, lawful, and independent judicial officers.

There is a judicial Code of Conduct, which includes five ethical canons, that sets forth ethical standards for judges to uphold the independence and integrity of the judiciary, encompassing issues such as recusal, judicial integrity, impartiality, and extra-judicial activities, along with financial disclosures to prevent conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, Judge Sirleaf's remarks emphasize the importance of maintaining public confidence in the judiciary by ensuring fair and lawful rulings from competent and independent judicial officers.