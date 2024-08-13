Nigeria Introduces Policy to Revitalise Healthcare System

Mr Pate said the policy would create an environment that encourages professional development and stability, even as it seeks to retain the best talent within Nigeria.

To transform the nation's healthcare landscape, the Nigerian government has introduced a policy targeted at addressing the workforce challenges facing the health sector.

The new initiative, which is tagged: "National Policy on Health Workforce Migration," is aimed at tackling "the critical challenges facing the country's health human resources, aiming to manage, harness, and reverse the migration of healthcare professionals."

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on his X handle on Monday evening, noting that the policy aims to stem the exodus of healthcare professionals.

He wrote: "This policy is more than just a response to the ongoing exodus of healthcare professionals; it's a comprehensive strategy to manage, harness, and reverse health worker migration. It envisions a thriving workforce that is well-supported, adequately rewarded, and optimally utilised to meet the healthcare needs of all Nigerians".

The minister also stated an important aspect of the vision lies with the Nigeria Human Health Resource Programme, which he said establishes a framework for regular reviews of working conditions, ensuring that health workers, particularly in rural and underserved areas, receive the recognition and rewards they merit.

He said it would create an environment that encourages professional development and stability, adding that the policy seeks to retain the best talent within Nigeria.

Policy details

According to the minister, as the world becomes increasingly digital, incorporating cutting-edge health technologies for healthcare management is crucial. The policy's emphasis on digital health infrastructure, including Electronic Medical Records (EMR), telehealth, and a comprehensive Health Workforce Registry, represents a major milestone towards a more efficient and data-driven healthcare system.

Mr Pate said these technological advancements will simplify healthcare delivery, promote fair distribution of health workers, and guarantee access to quality care for all Nigerians.

"Capacity building is a cornerstone of the policy, focusing on continuous professional development through strategic partnerships and international training to equip healthcare professionals with cutting-edge skills, demonstrating a commitment to retaining and empowering the workforce," the minister noted.

Furthermore, he said the policy will facilitate the return and reintegration of Nigerian health professionals from abroad by simplifying registration processes and offering attractive incentives, leveraging their expertise to fill gaps in the health sector and strengthening the healthcare system.

Call to action

He said: "Also, the policy champions reciprocal agreements with other nations to ensure that the exchange of health workers benefits Nigeria. These bilateral and multilateral agreements are designed to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of our healthcare professionals. We call on recipient countries to implement a 1:1 match--training one worker to replace every publicly trained Nigerian worker they receive.

"Recognising the importance of work-life balance, the policy includes provisions for routine health checks, mental well-being support, and reasonable working hours, especially for younger doctors. These measures aim to create a supportive work environment, reducing burnout and enhancing job satisfaction."

The minister said the National Human Resources for Health Programme will oversee the policy's implementation in collaboration with state governments, ensuring responsible execution and alignment with broader health objectives noting that the decisive action will secure the future of Nigeria's healthcare system, catalysing transformation and ensuring access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians under President's leadership.

He called on stakeholders to help build a world-class healthcare system for Nigeria.

"As we embark on this journey, all stakeholders are invited to contribute to building a healthcare system that reflects our nation's potential and promise," he said.

Exodus of health workers

Mr Pate, a professor, recently revealed that the country faces a severe shortage of doctors, with only 55,000 licensed doctors serving a population of over 200 million.

The minister, during an interview with Channels TV, stated that in the last five years, 16,000 doctors have left the country, and 17,000 have been transferred.

He expressed concern about the mass exodus of healthcare professionals and other skilled workers seeking better opportunities abroad, leaving Nigeria with a bare minimum of professionals to manage the healthcare system.

He added that the country has approximately 300,000 health professionals, including doctors, nurses, and other medical staff.