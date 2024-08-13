Liberia: FM Nyanti Lauds BWI's EU-Funded Tvet Projects

-- As several development partners and others tour project site

On Monday, August 12, 2024, Liberia's Foreign Minister, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, toured EU-funded TVET projects at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Margibi County.

Minister Nyanti, who led a high-profile delegation on the tour, commended the European Union's substantial contributions to vocational education through the "Youth Rising" project. This visit underscored the pivotal role of international partnerships in advancing Liberia's educational and economic development.

Minister Nyanti, accompanied by several ambassadors and the UN Resident Coordinator a.i., toured the newly established Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Center for Professional Training, Research, and Development (TCPTR) at BWI.

The facility, funded by the EU, represents a significant milestone in the "Youth Rising" initiative, which was launched in 2018 to modernize Liberia's vocational training landscape.

The delegation was welcomed by Dr. Nancy T. Freeman, Principal of BWI, and Rogers Ndege, Chief Technical Advisor and Project Manager of the Youth Rising Project, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

They provided a comprehensive briefing on the project's progress and impact, highlighting how it has transformed Liberia's TVET institutions with upgraded infrastructure, advanced training facilities, and state-of-the-art equipment.

Minister Nyanti expressed her profound gratitude to the European Union for its unwavering support. "This project is a beacon of hope for our nation's youth," she stated. "The EU's investment extends beyond buildings and equipment; it's an investment in Liberia's future. By equipping our young people with the skills needed for today's global economy, we are laying the foundation for a more prosperous and self-reliant Liberia."

The delegation, which included Liberia's Ministers of Education and Agriculture, was impressed by the modern facilities and innovative technologies now available at BWI. The visiting ambassadors were particularly struck by the tangible progress in improving the learning environment for Liberia's future workforce.

"The transformation we are witnessing here at BWI is truly remarkable," noted one of the ambassadors. "This project sets a new standard for vocational education in Liberia. It's not just about infrastructure; it's about creating real opportunities for young Liberians to develop the skills necessary for meaningful employment."

The "Youth Rising" project at BWI is part of a broader EU-funded initiative aimed at reducing youth unemployment, creating job opportunities, and driving economic growth in Liberia. By focusing on vocational training, the project seeks to equip young Liberians with the essential skills required to meet labor market demands, contributing to the nation's overall development.

During the visit, Minister Nyanti and the ambassadors interacted with teachers and students at the TVET Center. Educators, many of whom have undergone specialized training as part of the project, demonstrated innovative teaching methods.

"Teaching in this environment has been transformative," said Annie Slawon, Principal of Cape Palmas High School. "The focus on student-centered learning, where the teacher guides and supports students, is making a real difference."

Minister Nyanti highlighted the importance of such visits in strengthening Liberia's partnership with international allies. "Bringing ambassadors and my colleagues from the Ministries of Education and Agriculture to see this project firsthand was essential," she explained. "It allows us to appreciate our progress and identify future challenges and opportunities. We are committed to ensuring that this project continues to benefit our youth and contribute to Liberia's development."

The ambassadors echoed these sentiments, reaffirming their countries' commitment to Liberia's development goals. "What we've seen here today is the result of years of collaboration," said one ambassador. "We are proud to support Liberia's efforts to build a brighter future for its youth."

As the tour concluded, the delegation left BWI with a renewed sense of optimism about the future of vocational education in Liberia. The visit highlighted the critical role of international cooperation in achieving national development goals and demonstrated the transformative potential of vocational training in creating a more prosperous and self-reliant Liberia. The EU-funded "Youth Rising" project stands as a testament to the power of partnership and shared vision for the future.