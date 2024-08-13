Nigeria: Cihp to Hold Scientific Roundtable On Sustainable Interventions for Adolescent Vulnerabilities

13 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Centre for Integrated Health Programs (CIHP), will this Thursday hold a scientific roundtable aimed at reducing vulnerabilities of adolescents and young persons through sustainable interventions in Nigeria.

The event, which will be held in Abuja will bring together key stakeholders to discuss the sustainable strategies needed to address the vulnerabilities faced by this critical demographic.

In a statement yesterday the organisation said adolescence is a pivotal stage of life characterised by significant physical, emotional, and social changes.

In Nigeria, adolescents and young people face a myriad of challenges including high rates of HIV and other infectious diseases, mental health issues, substance abuse, and limited access to reproductive health services.

The roundtable discussion will focus on identifying sustainable strategies to empower adolescents through STEM education, vocational training, and leadership programs.

Participants will also explore the role of technology in enhancing health interventions and promoting mental well-being among young people.

The event also aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of a comprehensive and sustainable strategy to address the needs of adolescent and young people.

The discussions are expected to lead to concrete action plans and partnerships to improve the lives of young Nigerians.

