Nigeria: Drought - Christians, Muslims Pray for Rainfall As Crops Wither in Plateau

13 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Hundreds of Christians and Muslims in Shendam LGA of Plateau State on Monday converged at their different places of worship to pray for rain as crops in various communities of the LGA continue to wither.

While Muslims gathered at the Eid ground for the prayer session, their Christian counterparts held prayers in various churches across the LGA to seek God's intervention over the drought running into weeks.

Daily Trust reported that various crops, including maize, yam, millet, among others, are drying up, with farmers crying out over possible losses.

Religious leaders who attended the prayer sessions called on people to revisit their relationship with God, explaining that the sins being committed were the major contributing factors to the drought.

Abdulkareem Salihu, Chief Imam of Yelwa Central Mosque, stressed the importance of fearing Allah, noting that this was a prerequisite for God to listen to their prayers and provide the much-needed rain.

He explained that various atrocities are being committed, and Allah is not happy with the situation, which could lead to the current situation in the area.

Isaac Luka, a pastor with RCC in Lakichi community, also noted that fake promises, abortion, and killing innocent lives have contributed to the problems they are facing today, adding that "We have gone against God" and must experience the drought and other problems.

After asking for God's intervention, the religious leaders made passionate appeals to government to prioritise the welfare of its citizens and fulfill their obligations to the people at all levels.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.