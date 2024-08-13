Liberia: U.S. Embassy Monrovia Announces Temporary Suspension of Visa Scheduling

press release

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia is transitioning to a new visa services provider, which will result in the temporary suspension of all nonimmigrant and immigrant visa application services on August 16, 2024. This suspension will remain in effect until the new website for scheduling visa interviews is ready. The suspension of visa scheduling services is only temporary.

All previously scheduled visa appointments for dates after August 16 remain valid. However, beginning August 16, the ustraveldocs.com website and customer service will be unavailable for scheduling visa appointments in Liberia.

If your interview is scheduled on or before August 16, 2024: No further action is required. You may continue to access your account at ustraveldocs.com to review your appointment details and contact customer service as necessary.

If you have paid the visa application fee but have not scheduled an interview: We strongly encourage you to schedule a visa appointment as soon as possible, and read the information provided above based on your interview date.

If you have not paid the visa application fee and are planning to travel to the United States in August 2024: We strongly encourage you to pay the visa application fee and schedule your visa appointment as soon as possible, and read the information provided above based on your interview date.

If your interview is scheduled after August 16, 2024: No further action is required, but you will no longer have access to your ustraveldocs.com account after August 16, 2024. This means you will not be able to cancel or reschedule your appointment after August 16, 2024, and will have no access to customer service. You should print your appointment confirmation letter before August 16, 2024, and attend your visa interview if possible.

The U.S. Embassy encourages individuals who have planned or plan to schedule a nonimmigrant or immigrant visa appointment on or after August 16 to visit the U.S. Embassy website regularly for updates and additional information on our new visa scheduling service provider as it becomes available.