Ghana: School Feeding Programme Registration to Go Digital - Gender Minister

Starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, the registration process for Ghana's School Feeding Programme will be fully digitalised to streamline operations and significantly reduce paperwork.

The digital transition is also expected to enhance efficiency and strengthen the integrity of the programme.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Dakoa Newman, disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Accra.

"This will support the education and nutrition of schoolchildren nationwide. That is why it is set out so that no one can just go and photocopy someone's contract and start cooking," she noted.

Madam Dakoa further stated that starting September 2024, the first module of the caterer selection process would be piloted and rolled out for the nationwide process.

She said when the national one was rolled out, caterers would not have to go through the system because they have already been employed through it.

She said a prospective caterer would pay GHC200.00 to apply online where a profile would be created for each caterer.

"There are other prerequisites that must be met to participate in the Ghana School Feeding Programme, such as demonstrating your ability to pre-finance. As you all know, it is paid at the end of the term," she said.

She said a caterer should have about GHC5,000.00 in an account showing proof to pre-finance the project with a valid health certificate and business operating permit.

The minister said there would be a desk set up to ensure that this online process was smooth.

On the Affirmative Action Bill, the minister announced that on July 30, 2024, the Affirmative Action Bill was officially enacted as the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act 2024, marking a significant milestone in gender equality legislation

She commended both current and former members of parliament for their efforts in advancing the bill.

The new Act aims to enhance gender equity across various sectors and reflects a strong commitment to promoting equality and fairness in Ghana.