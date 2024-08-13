Nigeria: Buhari, Jonathan in Attendance As Tinubu Chairs Council of State Meeting

13 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The meeting, which commenced at about 12 noon at the Council Chambers of the Villa, is the first since President Tinubu assumed office in May last year.

Former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan are attending the Council of State meeting at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar are reportedly attending the meeting virtually.

Most of the 36 State governors are physically present at the meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Buhari has been visiting the seat of power since he left office on 29 May.

It is not clear what the agenda of the meeting is. However, there are indications that it will discuss the state of the economy and the recent protest against hunger and hardship.

The council met last on 10 February last year ahead of the general elections.

Details later...

