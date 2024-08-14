Southern Africa: South Africa Says It Has No Authority to Shift SADC Summit From Zimbabwe

AS Zimbabwe faces criticism over the arrests of political activists, South Africa says it does not have the power to influence the decision to shift the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit from Harare.

There are calls from opposition parties both within Zimbabwe and the region for the country to be stripped of its role as the host of the SADC Summit over its human rights record.

Dozens of opposition figures including Jameson Timba, Namatai Kwekweza and trade unionist Robson Chere are in detention.

The arrests have triggered condemnation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is set to assume the rotational chairmanship of SADC.

SADC heads of state will convene in Harare on August 17. The summit is aimed at promoting innovation as a means to unlock opportunities for economic growth and development.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) spokesperson, Clayson Monyela said the country which assumes the leadership of the bloc hosts the summit.

"The determination on who hosts a SADC summit is a matter that is entrenched in the tradition of regional organisation. Zimbabwe is the incoming chair of SADC that means they host the summit.

"South Africa will have no authority to tell SADC that this SADC can not take place in Harare when Zimbabwe is the incoming chair," said Monyela.

Zimbabwe has already witnessed the hosting of build-up events to the summit such as the Industrialisation Week and Council of Senior Officials.

President Mnangagwa is upbeat about hosting a successful summit.

"Today's celebrations come a few days before our hosting of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, where we will also be assuming the Chairmanship of our regional body.

"Build-up events and activities have already commenced, including the SADC Industrialisation Week as well as the Standing Committee of Senior Officials' Meetings.

"I once again take this opportunity to thank all Zimbabweans for maintaining a peaceful environment across the length and breadth of our Motherland," said Mnangagwa recently.