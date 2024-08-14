Zimbabwe's Problems Best Solved Through Dialogue - South Africa's Dirco

SOUTH AFRICA maintains that dialogue is the solution to solve Zimbabwe from the political and economic quagmire saying it will willing to mediate.

Zimbabwe is in a tense political environment which has witnessed the arrests of pro-democracy activists and opposition leaders.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) spokesperson, Clayson Monyela said the neighbouring country is open to helping Zimbabweans to find common ground.

"We've always maintained the principle that political challenges are best resolved through peaceful means and that means dialogue. So, that will be our position even now.

"The way to resolve that would be to sit around the table with the government of the day and South Africa will have no problem playing a facilitating role as we've done previously," said Monyela.

The opposition has attributed the political lockjam in the country to last year's disputed general elections which were criticised by observer missions.

South Africa, under Thabo Mbeki, in 2009 mediated in dialogue which ushered in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

As Zimbabwe faces criticism over the arrests of political activists, Monyela said South Africa does not have the power to influence the decision to shift away the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit from Harare.

There are calls from opposition parties both within Zimbabwe and the region for the country to be stripped of its role as the hosts of the SADC summit over its human rights record.

Dozens of opposition figures including Jameson Timba, Namatai Kwekweza and trade unionist Robson Chere are in custody.

The arrests triggered condemnation on President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is set to assume the chairmanship of SADC.

SADC heads of states will convene in Harare on August 17.

"The determination on who hosts a SADC summit is a matter that is entrenched in the tradition of regional organisation. Zimbabwe is the incoming chair of SADC that means they host the summit.

"South Africa will have no authority to tell SADC that this SADC can not take place in Harare when Zimbabwe is the incoming chair," added Monyela.